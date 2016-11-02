

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ride-share service Getaround and auto giant Toyota Motor Corp. have announced new partnership to expand the car sharing service, including strategic investment and broader platform integration.



Under the partnership, Toyota will offer new vehicles, starting with its premium Lexus brand, for rental with Getaround. Beginning with a pilot program in San Francisco, Getaround renters will be able to rent, locate and drive new Toyota vehicles without needing to use a physical car key.



'Our mission is to empower people to carshare everywhere,' said Sam Zaid, Getaround's Founder and CEO. 'We're excited to work with Toyota, the world's largest automaker, on this integration and broader partnership, and see it as validation that the future of mobility is shared, connected and sustainable.'



The offering will be available to new Toyota Financial Services customers in starting in San Francisco by January 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX