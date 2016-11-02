Synnex Corporation: Concentrix Makes Further Investment in New Zealand

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Ruchika Malhotra

media@concentrix.com

Concentrix Makes Further Investment in New Zealand

First Delivery Centre in Wellington Expands Business Footprint in New Zealand

Wellington, November 2, 2016 - Concentrix' investment in Wellington includes a new state-of-the-art facility that will be home to more than 300 staff, impacting employment generation and economic growth in Australia and New Zealand.

Concentrix, a leader in high-value global business services, today inaugurated its purpose-built delivery centre in Wellington, further expanding its footprint in the region. Having commenced operations in New Zealand in February 2013, the company has launched the new delivery centre for an international technology client to deliver end-to-end customer engagement services, technology innovation, analytics, and process optimization.

The global delivery centre, which currently employs 100+ staff to manage the client's operations in New Zealand as well as in other countries, adds to Concentrix' investment in the region. Located at The Old Bank Arcade, 233-237 Lambton Quay, the state-of-the-art facility will be key to Concentrix' New Zealand delivery centre network, which employs more than 1,000 people across Auckland and Wellington. Concentrix will draw on the area's talent pool and increase the staff strength to approximately 300 within the next year.

Peter Monk, Concentrix General Manager, Australia and New Zealand, says, "Concentrix supports several international and local iconic brands from its New Zealand delivery centres. The new centre is an integral component of Concentrix' network of global centres in more than 25 countries and across six continents. A significant volume of our work delivered in New Zealand is for international technical and customer support. This has contributed to growth in net-new jobs and commercial inflows from export services in Auckland, and now in Wellington."

Chris Whelan, Chief Executive of Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency, said, "Concentrix' Wellington operation will employ and develop local talent-the lifeblood of the regional economy. We are delighted to have helped bring their investment to the Wellington region and look forward to the investment growing and becoming part of the Wellington business community."

Keith Callahan, Global Delivery Project Executive, says, "Concentrix is fanatical about our clients and staff. As such, our plans for Australia and New Zealand include significant investment in people, training, and technology. Our Wellington centre offers a business continuity plan (BCP) and disaster recovery plan (DRP) for clients in New Zealand." He added, "The centre has an innovation lab showcasing the latest technology and client products. Concentrix' global reach, combined with its intimate local knowledge of New Zealand, provides differentiation in the marketplace for Concentrix and our clients."

Concentrix partners with its clients to deliver end-to-end customer engagement services, supported by innovative technology, analytics, and deep domain expertise. In addition to growth in clients, services, and jobs, the company has also won many industry awards and recognitions, including the recent wins at the Stevie International Business Awards (Silver for Best Customer Service), Contact Centre World Awards (Gold Best Outsourcing Partnership) and the Auscontact Awards. For seven consecutive years, Gartner Magic Quadrant has recognized Concentrix as a 'Leader', including its January 2016 Magic Quadrant for Customer Management Contact Center Business Process Outsourcing. Concentrix has also featured in HfS' 2016 Blueprint for Contact Centre Operations.

ABOUT CONCENTRIX: Different by Design

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading business services company. We focus on customer engagement and improving business outcomes for over 450 global clients across six continents. Our 90,000+ staff deliver technology-infused, Omni-channel customer experience management, marketing optimization, digital, consulting, analytics, and back office solutions in 40+ languages from 125+ delivery centres. We serve automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; and energy and public sector clients. Visit www.concentrix.com (http://www.concentrix.com/) to learn more.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 500 corporation, is a leading business process services company, optimizing supply chains and providing outsourced services focused on customer relationship management. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in 26 countries around the world. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com (http://www.synnex.com/).

SNX-G

Media Contact:

Ruchika Malhotra

media@concentrix.com (mailto:media@concentrix.com)

91-9711129728





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Synnex Corporation via Globenewswire

