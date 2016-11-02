Vanguard Integrity Professionals At GSE UK 2016 In United Kingdom

Vanguard to Exhibit and Speak at GSE UK November 1 - November 2, 2016

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Integrity Professionals, Inc., cybersecurity experts for networks, distributed systems and enterprises, is proud to sponsor, exhibit and speak at GSE UK 2016 in Whittlebury, United Kingdom November 1 - 2, 2016. Additionally, Vanguard will be presenting on topics addressing the latest cybersecurity and compliance issues. Vanguard will highlight its security solutions demonstrating how they play a vital role protecting any enterprise, cloud or IBM® z/OS® security server environment.

GSE UK 2016 brings together thought leaders, experts and professionals at all levels of cyber security as well as the next generation of cyber defenders. The GSE UK Conference is an annual event organized by the GSE Conference Committee. The conference includes several keynote and plenary sessions and a large number of subject streams, each of which covers a specific area of interest targeting cybersecurity.

Security experts from Vanguard are speaking at GSE UK 2016. Vanguard executives will discuss the latest security and compliance topics, trends and techniques in multiple sessions over two days. We invite you to attend these informative security and compliance sessions.

Vanguard Speaking Sessions:

Is your z/OS secure? What we have found in years of Security Assessments!

Speaker: Brian Marshall, Vanguard - Vice President of Research and Development

Multifactor Authentication is becoming a requirement for large organizations!

Speaker: Brian Marshall, Vanguard - Vice President of Research and Development

About Vanguard Integrity Professionals

Vanguard Integrity Professionals provides enterprise security software and services that solve complex security and regulatory compliance challenges for financial, insurance, healthcare, education, transportation and government agencies around the world. Vanguard provides automated solutions for Audit and Compliance, Operational Security, and Intrusion Management. The world's largest Financial, Insurance, Government Agencies and Retailers entrust their security to Vanguard Integrity Professionals. Vanguard is committed to protecting and securing the Cloud, z/OS Security Server and Enterprise environments. Vanguard proudly provides 24/7/365 live customer support from the United States of America.

IBM and z/OS are trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.