

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 22.1 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday, coming in at 413.896 trillion yen.



That follows the 22.7 percent spike in September.



Banknotes in circulation gained an annual 5.0 percent, while coins in circulation advanced 0.9 percent.



Current account balances soared 29.0 percent on year, including a 27.7 percent jump in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was up 17.9 percent on year to 412.167 trillion yen.



