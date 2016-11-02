MCCALL, ID--(Marketwired - November 01, 2016) - Today Idaho First Bank (OTC PINK: IDFB) reported financial results for the third quarter of 2016, with a net loss of $102,000, as a result of investment in new branches and increased provisions for loan losses. "While it is disappointing to report a loss for the quarter it results from a strategic decision to invest in our brand and market. The New Meadows branch is an extension of our home market and the Eagle branch will be a key market expansion within the Treasure Valley," stated President and CEO Greg Lovell.

The Bank's year-to-date net loss was $209,000 for the first nine months of 2016. The primary reason for the loss was the provision for loan losses of $355,000. In addition, there was about $70,000 of expenses associated with two new branches. Mark Miller, Chairman of the Board, commented, "The Board is pleased with the expansion opportunities in New Meadows and Eagle. These two new branches fit with the Bank's strategic plans and will increase our franchise value. The Board continues to closely monitor the performance of the bank and believe this year's investments in people, locations, and system improvements are a key to long term value accretion."

The allowance for loan losses stood at $1,454,000, or 1.26% of loans at September 30, 2016. Non-performing assets were 1.33% of loans outstanding, or $1.5 million at September 30, 2016, compared to 1.85% of loans at the same date in 2015. This represents a 15% reduction in non-performing loans year-over-year.

Don Madsen, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our balance sheet shows fundamental strength from strong capital and liquidity." Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2016, was $15.6 million. Book value per share was $6.58 at the end of the quarter, up 12 cents from one year ago.

"We have begun to see increased loan volumes and interest income from our business development efforts. We believe that the uncertainties in the markets and increased competition will continue to impact our performance. We continue to work on final resolution of the three remaining problem credits and to right size our operations to show improving performance going forward into 2017," stated Greg Lovell, President and CEO. He continued, "We improved our online banking experience and early in 2017 will release improved mobility services that will increase our ability to quickly and efficiently serve our clients and gain profitable relationships."

Idaho First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank that opened for business in October 2005. Its headquarters are located in McCall, Idaho, with branches in Boise, Eagle and New Meadows.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update the forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.

Idaho First Bank Financial Highlights (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share) For the nine months ended September 30 2016 2015 Change ------------- ------------- ----------------- Net interest income $ 3,463 $ 3,379 $ 84 2% Provision for loan losses 355 320 35 11% Mortgage banking income 1,594 1,686 (92) -5% Other noninterest income 301 260 41 16% Noninterest expenses 5,346 4,476 870 19% ------------- ------------- ---------- Net income (loss) before taxes (343) 529 (872) -165% Tax provision (benefit) (134) (909) 775 85% ------------- ------------- ---------- Net income (loss) $ (209) $ 1,438 $ (1,647) -115% ============= ============= ========== At September 30: 2016 2015 Change ------------- ------------- ----------------- Loans $ 115,472 $ 97,164 $ 18,308 19% Allowance for loan losses 1,454 1,586 (132) -8% Assets 140,995 125,521 15,474 12% Deposits 121,873 108,946 12,927 12% Stockholders' equity 15,551 15,159 392 3% Nonaccrual loans 1,531 1,797 (266) -15% Accruing loans more than 90 days past due - - Other real estate owned - - Total nonperforming assets 1,531 1,797 (266) -15% Book value per share 6.58 6.46 0.12 2% Shares outstanding 2,361,733 2,347,460 14,273 1% Allowance to loans 1.26% 1.63% Allowance to nonperforming loans 95% 88% Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.33% 1.85% Averages for the nine months ended September 30: 2016 2015 Change ------------- ------------- ----------------- Loans $ 103,468 $ 94,489 $ 8,979 10% Earning assets 118,050 108,592 9,458 9% Assets 129,349 118,789 10,560 9% Deposits 110,592 103,367 7,225 7% Stockholders' equity 15,632 13,871 1,761 13% Loans to deposits 94% 91% Net interest margin 3.92% 4.16%

Idaho First Bank Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Income Statement Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net interest income $ 1,206 $ 1,159 $ 1,098 $ 1,190 $ 1,185 Provision for loan losses 130 - 225 - 150 Mortgage banking income 649 535 410 269 603 Other noninterest income 114 100 87 81 89 Noninterest expenses 2,006 1,720 1,620 1,467 1,576 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income (loss) before taxes (167) 74 (250) 73 151 Tax provision (benefit) (65) 32 (101) (412) (303) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income (loss) $ (102) $ 42 $ (149) $ 485 $ 454 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Period End Information Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Loans $ 115,472 $ 112,206 $ 93,945 $ 96,102 $ 97,164 Allowance for loan losses 1,454 1,516 1,468 1,234 1,586 Nonperforming loans 1,531 2,030 1,567 1,157 1,797 Other real estate owned - - 383 383 - Quarterly net charge-offs 192 (48) (9) 351 12 Allowance to loans 1.26% 1.35% 1.56% 1.28% 1.63% Allowance to nonperforming loans 95% 75% 94% 107% 88% Nonperforming loans to loans 1.33% 1.81% 1.67% 1.20% 1.85% Average Balance Information Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Loans $ 112,166 $ 103,683 $ 94,460 $ 97,346 $ 97,989 Earning assets 126,494 116,762 110,803 112,047 113,871 Assets 137,902 128,010 122,041 122,934 124,550 Deposits 118,768 108,656 104,263 105,701 108,109 Stockholders' equity 15,620 15,586 15,689 15,309 14,918 Loans to deposits 94% 95% 91% 92% 91% Net interest margin 3.79% 3.99% 3.99% 4.21% 4.13%

