LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 1.7 percent on year in October, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.



That follows the 1.8 percent decline in September.



Individually, food prices were down 1.2 percent after slipping 1.3 percent in the previous month. Fresh food prices fell an annual 2.0 percent.



Non-food prices were down 2.1 percent.



