sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 02.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,638 Euro		+0,947
+5,67 %
WKN: A0LG70 ISIN: CA2506691088 Ticker-Symbol: D8M 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,434
17,863
01.11.
17,541
17,744
01.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION17,638+5,67 %