

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday snapped the four-day losing streak in which it had surrendered more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,120-point plateau, although the market may see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns over the upcoming U.S. election, the outlook for interest rates and a fall in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and telecoms.



For the day, the index picked up 21.94 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 3,122.44 after trading between 3,097.04 and 3,122.61. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 22.83 points or 1.11 percent to end at 2,073.11.



Among the actives, Vanke surged 3.49 percent, while China Shenhua jumped 1.24 percent, China Unicom climbed 1.17 percent, China Life gained 0.23 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, Bank of China added 0.29 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China picked up 0.23 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved lower on Tuesday on speculation that Donald Trump has a real chance at winning next week's election. Hillary Clinton's worsening e-mail scandal has put Trump back in the race, spooking markets favoring the status quo.



The NASDAQ shed 35.56 points or 0.69 percent to 5,153.58, while the Dow lost 105.32 points or 0.58 percent to 18,037.10 and the S&P fell 14.43 points or 0.68 percent to 2,111.72.



Meanwhile, the FOMC began its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with a decision due later today. There is virtually no chance the Fed will raise interest rates just days before the election, although a December hike looks increasingly likely.



Crude oil futures were slightly lower Tuesday, extending recent losses on signs that OPEC will back out of a plan to curb production. WTI light sweet crude oil was down 19 cents at $46.67/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX