

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Wednesday, with worries over the U.S. presidential election and a stronger yen dampening investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 217.20 points or 1.25 percent to 17,225.20, off a low of 17,211.06 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.5 percent, Panasonic is lower by 1 percent and Toshiba is losing more than 1 percent each.



Shares of Sony are down more than 1 percent after the company reported an 86 percent fall in profit for the second quarter and maintained its weak earnings forecast for the full year.



Sharp Corp. reported a narrower loss for the first half of the year on sharply lower sales and forecast a loss for the full year. The company's shares are down more than 3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining almost 2 percent and Honda is down more than 3 percent.



Fast Retailing is edging down 0.06 percent and SoftBank is losing almost 2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.5 percent as crude oil prices slipped overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Showa Denko is rising more than 7 percent, NH Foods is gaining almost 7 percent and Yahoo Japan is higher by more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, NTN Corp. is falling almost 15 percent, Sumitomo Electric Industries is down almost 12 percent and NSK is lower by almost 8 percent.



The Tokyo stock exchange said it has suspended trading in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical following a news report that the company is in talks to buy the gastrointestinal drugs business of Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 22.1 percent on year in October, coming in at 413.896 trillion yen. That follows the 22.7 percent spike in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction and closed nearly flat on Tuesday, as traders seemed reluctant to make substantial moves ahead of several significant events scheduled for later this week.



The Dow dipped 18.77 points or 0.1 percent to 18,142.42, the Nasdaq edged down 0.97 points or less than 0.1 percent to 5,189.13 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.26 points or less than 0.1 percent to 2,126.15.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures were slightly lower Tuesday, extending recent losses on signs that OPEC will back out of a plan to curb production. WTI light crude slipped 19 cents to close at $46.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



