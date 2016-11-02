

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Wednesday as global risk appetite took a hit amid increasing jitters about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election next week.



Investors are also cautious as the U.S. Federal Reserve is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision later in the day. While the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold ahead of the impending elections, analysts have suggested the accompanying statement could further hint at the likelihood of a rate hike in December.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session, following the weak lead from Wall Street amid growing uncertainty over the impending U.S. presidential election.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 42.90 points or 0.81 percent to 5,247.60, off a low of 5,229.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 44.10 points or 0.82 percent to 5,331.10.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is losing almost 4 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 3 percent after gold prices rallied overnight.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is losing more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is down 1 percent and Santos is declining more than 2 percent as crude oil prices slipped overnight.



In the banking space, Westpac, National Australia Bank, ANZ Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.3 percent.



Virgin Australia reported a net loss for the first quarter, hurt by a weak domestic market and restructuring charges. Shares of Australia's second biggest airline are losing more than 4 percent.



Harvey Norman reported a 26 percent increase in first-quarter preliminary profit before tax. Shares of the consumer electronics and furniture retailer are unchanged.



CSR's shares are gaining almost 6 percent after the building materials supplier said its first-half underlying profit rose 12 percent from last year, reflecting strong growth in residential construction activity.



Brambles' shares are losing more than 1 percent after the logistics giant said it will sell its airline container business for $130 million to private equity group EQT Infrastructure.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that building approvals in Australia were down a seasonally adjusted 8.7 percent on month in September, coming in at 18,945. That missed forecasts for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 1.8 percent decline in August.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost flat against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid increased risk aversion. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7652, barely unchanged from US$0.7654 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower, with worries over the U.S. presidential election and a stronger yen dampening investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 217.20 points or 1.25 percent to 17,225.20, off a low of 17,211.06 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.5 percent, Panasonic is lower by 1 percent and Toshiba is losing more than 1 percent each.



Shares of Sony are down more than 1 percent after the company reported an 86 percent fall in profit for the second quarter and maintained its weak earnings forecast for the full year.



Sharp Corp. reported a narrower loss for the first half of the year on sharply lower sales and forecast a loss for the full year. The company's shares are down more than 3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining almost 2 percent and Honda is down more than 3 percent. Fast Retailing is edging down 0.06 percent and SoftBank is losing almost 2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.5 percent as crude oil prices slipped overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Showa Denko is rising more than 7 percent, NH Foods is gaining almost 7 percent and Yahoo Japan is higher by more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, NTN Corp. is falling almost 15 percent, Sumitomo Electric Industries is down almost 12 percent and NSK is lower by almost 8 percent.



The Tokyo stock exchange said it has suspended trading in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical following a news report that the company is in talks to buy the gastrointestinal drugs business of Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 22.1 percent on year in October, coming in at 413.896 trillion yen. That follows the 22.7 percent spike in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan are down more than 1 percent each. Shanghai, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction and closed nearly flat on Tuesday, as traders seemed reluctant to make substantial moves ahead of several significant events scheduled for later this week.



The Dow dipped 18.77 points or 0.1 percent to 18,142.42, the Nasdaq edged down 0.97 points or less than 0.1 percent to 5,189.13 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.26 points or less than 0.1 percent to 2,126.15.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures were slightly lower Tuesday, extending recent losses on signs that OPEC will back out of a plan to curb production. WTI light crude slipped 19 cents to close at $46.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX