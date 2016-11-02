TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced a strategic partnership with Juwai.com that enables the global real estate brand to generate Chinese buyer interest on one of the world's most prominent real estate websites with over two million monthly visitors. Sotheby's International Realty now has comprehensive global representation on Juwai.com, displaying listings from 65 countries and territories, making them the only global luxury real estate company to partner with the Chinese international property portal to reach the mainland Chinese market.

China is already the second-largest source of visits to sothebysrealty.com, only after the United States, and accounts for one out of every 10 visitors. According to Juwai.com, Canada is the third-largest destination for Chinese buyers, after the United States and Australia. While Juwai.com's August 2016 data illustrated an initial shift in interest in Canadian real estate following the implementation of a 15% property transfer tax on foreign buyers of Metro Vancouver real estate, September 2016 data reflected month-over-month gains across Canada's four largest market, with buying inquiries up 200.0% in Vancouver (following a 5.6% gain in August 2016 over July 2016), 13.0% in Calgary (following a 360.0% gain in August over July), 2.7% in Toronto (following a 104.3% gain in August over July) and 183.3% in Montreal (following a 20.0% month-over-month decline from July to August).

"As a real estate brokerage with a truly international sales network and marketing platform, we are always looking for opportunities and strategic partnerships that allow us to showcase our properties worldwide, " states Brad Henderson, President and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty Canada. "The reality is that global exposure is now paramount for Canadian real estate: it is what attracts the most qualified buyers, and the highest price for our clients' homes. China is an important market for us, and we are proud to now be the only global luxury real estate brokerage to be able to reach Chinese purchasers who we know are interested in living, working, retiring and investing in Canada."

One of Juwai.com's key advantages is that it is hosted on both sides of China's internet firewall, so listings are visible online both within China and outside of China. Every Sotheby's International Realty property listing appears on Juwai.com and in its real estate search results. Juwai.com's Chinese-language team is located in mainland China so they can respond to consumer inquiries in real time, translate the inquiries into English and forward them to the Sotheby's International Realty sales associate who has the listing.

"Having Juwai.com's team respond to leads in timely fashion overcomes the cultural and time-zone challenges of working with overseas buyers," Henderson explains. "That's a significant competitive advantage for our clients."

About Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Combining the world's most prestigious real estate brand with local market knowledge and specialized marketing expertise, Sotheby's International Realty Canada is the leading real estate sales and marketing company for the country's most exceptional properties. With offices in over 30 residential and resort markets nationwide, our professional associates provide the highest caliber of real estate service, unrivaled local and international marketing solutions and a global affiliate sales network of approximately 845 offices in more than 65 countries to manage the real estate portfolios of discerning clients from around the world. For further information, visit www.sothebysrealty.ca.

About Juwai.com

Juwai.com is the number one Chinese international property portal, with more than 2 million visitors from China and other countries, and showcasing 2.5 million listings from 89 countries. Juwai.com was named the top international real estate website in China in both 2014 and 2015 by the country's peak e-commerce body and won the prestigious Red Herring Global Top 100 award in 2015. The company is headquartered in Shanghai and Hong Kong and has regional teams in the UK, the US and Canada and Australia. For further information or to advertise, visit http://list.juwai.com

Contacts:

Chantel Cassar

604.738.2220

Chantel@talkshopmedia.com



