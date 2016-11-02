

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 2-day high of 114.71 against the euro and a 1-week high of 126.82 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 115.13 and 127.49, respectively.



The yen edged up to 106.52 against the Swiss franc and 74.72 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 106.77 and 74.80, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australian and Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 103.67, a 9-day high of 78.99 and nearly a 4-week high of 77.37 from yesterday's closing quotes of 104.15, 79.68 and 77.78, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 113.00 against the euro, 124.00 against the pound, 104.00 against the franc, 73.00 against the kiwi, 102.00 against the greenback, 77.00 against the aussie and 76.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX