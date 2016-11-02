

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.4534 against the euro, a 9-day low of 78.99 against the yen and nearly a 1-month low of 1.0559 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4446, 79.68 and 1.0648, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.7613 and 1.0201 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7651 and 1.0244, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.48 against the euro, 77.00 against the aussie, 1.04 against the kiwi, 0.74 against the greenback and 1.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX