

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 77.37 against the yen and more than a 3-week low of 1.4830 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 77.78 and 1.4801, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie dropped to 1.3401 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3389.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 75.00 against the yen, 1.49 against the euro and 1.35 against the greenback.



