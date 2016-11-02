Pipeline of Neutropenia Market Covering Therapeutics Under Development for H2 2016

PUNE, India, November 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

RnRMarketResearch.com adds "Neutropenia - Pipeline Review, H2 2016" market research report to its store. The report provides an overview of the Neutropenia's therapeutic pipeline with comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Neutropenia, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Neutropenia and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.

Complete report on H2 2016 pipeline review of Neutropenia with 31 market data tables and 14 figures, spread across 93 pages is available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/neutropenia-pipeline-review-h2-2016-market-report.html.

Neutropenia pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 26 molecules. Out of which approximately 26 molecules are developed by Companies. The report outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Neutropenia, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

Neutropenia is an abnormally low count of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that helps fight off infections, particularly those caused by bacteria and fungi. Signs and symptoms include fevers, frequent infections, mouth ulcers, gum infections and dysuria. The molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 5, 1, 3, 4, 9, 1 and 3 respectively.

Furthermore, this report also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Neutropenia and features dormant and discontinued projects. Driven by data built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Companies discussed in this Neutropenia Pipeline Review, H2 2016 report include Apotex Inc., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogenomics Limited, Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Richter Gedeon Nyrt., Sandoz International GmbH, Therapeutic Proteins International, LLC, Toko Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd. and USV Pvt Ltd. Drug Profiles mentioned in this research report are ACN-8337, CBLB-612, EC-18, filgrastim, LG-7455, pegfilgrastim, pegfilgrastim (recombinant), plinabulin, romyelocel-L, ST-7 and tamibarotene.

Order a copy of this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=733322.

Scope of this report: The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Neutropenia and reviews pipeline therapeutics for Neutropenia by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources and key players involved Neutropenia therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects. The research covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages. The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities and assesses Neutropenia therapeutics based on drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects with latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Neutropenia.

Another newly published market research report titled on Varicella Zoster (HHV-3) Infections - Pipeline Review, H2 2016 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Varicella Zoster (HHV-3) Infections, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Varicella Zoster (HHV-3) Infections and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development are Astellas Pharma Inc., Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd., ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Epiphany Biosciences Inc., Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GeneOne Life Science, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Green Cross Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., N & N Pharmaceuticals Inc., NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd., NanoViricides, Inc., ReceptoPharm, Inc., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., SK Chemicals Co., Ltd., TSRL, Inc., XBiotech Inc and Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited. Varicella Zoster (HHV-3) Infections Pipeline market research report of 172 pages is available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/varicella-zoster-hhv-3-infections-pipeline-review-h2-2016-market-report.html.

Explore more reports on Infectious Diseases Therapeutics.

About Us:

RnRMarketResearch.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd floor, Metropole

Next to Inox theatre, Bund garden road

Pune-411001

Maharashtra,India

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@rnrmarketresearch.com

