Gemalto: Gemalto announces world's first GSMA security accreditation for eSIM subscription management

Amsterdam, Nov. 2, 2016Â -Â Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, has become the first supplier in the world to undergo the GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) certification for Subscription Management (GSMA SAS-SM), thereby providing MNOs with exacting standards of protection for sensitive data in M2M and IoT applications. The landmark announcement follows the recent GSMA certification process of LinqUs On-Demand Connectivity (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity/m2m-automotive) for the production and personalization of Gemalto's UpTeq eSIM (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/secure-elements) (embedded SIM), in June 2016. The secondÂ SAS certification relates to the Gemalto secure data center in Tours, France for both SM-DP (Subscription Management Data Preparation) and SM-SR (Subscription Management Secure Routing) operations, and will establish Gemalto as the first company offering end-to-end GSMA SAS-SM compliant solutions for the provisioning and management of cellular subscriptions for M2M and IoT applications. As a result, Gemalto ensures MNOs can support innovative customer deployments with the required level of security and interoperability.

Cellular M2M and LPWA[i] (#_edn1) could represent 20% of the global M2M market by 2020[ii] (#_edn2). The new generation of eSIM is providing a platform for dramatic growth in M2M and IoT applications such as autonomous cars, smart energy and industry 4.0. It facilitates out-of-the-box connectivity and remote subscription management of connected devices in the field, However, the threat of hacking attacks represents a major concern for OEMs and MNOs. Gemalto's comprehensive security accreditation addresses these concerns, by offering a secure end-to-end eSIM management solution. It extends from initial personalization of the eSIMs that are installed in connected devices at the manufacturing stage right through to the remote download, activation, deactivation and deletion of subscription profiles. Risk is minimized and MNOs are provided with a fully accountable record of the security measures taken to protect sensitive data.

"GSMA accreditation for both our eSIM subscription management and data provisioning capabilities confirms Gemalto's leadership position in the rapidly growing M2M and IoT markets," said Benoit Jouffrey, Vice President of On-Demand Connectivity for Gemalto. "We make it far easier for MNOs to leverage their network assets and develop valuable new income streams by creating trusted ecosystems that will resist even the most sophisticated hacking attacks."

About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of â‚¬3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com) or follow @gemalto (https://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

Gemalto media contacts:

Philippe Benitez

North America

+1Â 512Â 257 3869

philippe.benitez@gemalto.com (mailto:philippe.benitez@gemalto.com) Peggy Edoire

Europe & CIS

+33 4 42 36 45 40

peggy.edoire@gemalto.com (mailto:peggy.edoire@gemalto.com) Vivian Liang

Greater China

+86 1059373046

vivian.liang@gemalto.com (mailto:vivian.liang@gemalto.com)

Ernesto Haikewitsch

Latin America

+55 11 5105 9220

ernesto.haikewitsch@gemalto.com (mailto:ernesto.haikewitsch@gemalto.com)Â Â Â

Kristel Teyras

Middle East & Africa

+33 1 55 01 57 89

kristel.teyras@gemalto.com (mailto:kristel.teyras@gemalto.com)Â Â Â

Shintaro Suzuki

Asia Pacific

+65Â 6317 8266 Â

shintaro.suzuki@gemalto.com (mailto:shintaro.suzuki@gemalto.com)



[i] (#_ednref1) Low Power Wide Area [ii] (#_ednref2) GSMA report, "Mobilising the Internet of Things"

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2052839/768356.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gemalto via Globenewswire

