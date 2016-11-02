HKScan Corporation Stock exchange release 2.11.2016, at 8:10 am



Changes in HKScan's Management Team



Samuli Eskola, M.Sc. (Econ.), (42), HKScan's Executive Vice President, Consumer Business, Finland and Baltics has decided to pursued new challenges outside the company effective as of yesterday, 1.11.2016. Samuli Eskola has worked for HKScan since 2007.



"I would like to thank Samuli Eskola for his long-term contribution to HKScan and I wish him every success in the future," says Jari Latvanen, CEO of HKScan Corporation.



Jyrki Karlsson, M.Sc. (Eng.), (47), has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President, Consumer Business, Finland and Baltics and as a member of the Management Team of HKScan Corporation as of 2.11.2016.



Karlsson will report to the CEO, Jari Latvanen, and his main task will be to improve the commercial performance and profitability of HKScan's Finnish and Baltic business and to further develop HKScan's product offering.



Karlsson has served as Sourcing Director responsible for fresh goods at Kesko Food Oy since 2015, prior to which he was Sourcing and Supply Chain Director at Kespro Oy. He also has extensive experience working for Unilever, where he served as Managing Director for Food Solutions Finland and Norway and as Managing Director of Unilever Baltics. Karlsson has also served in various business development, logistics and IT positions with Unilever in Finland, Belgium, the UK and Sweden.



HKScan's CEO Jari Latvanen commented on Karlsson's appointment as follows: "Jyrki Karlsson's extensive experience working in the international FMCG industry for a brand house such as Unilever and his recent track record in retail and food solutions, provide a solid basis for leading HKScan's business in Finland and the Baltics and taking it to the next level."



Anu Mankki, MA, (53), has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President, HR and as a member of the Management Team of HKScan Corporation. She will assume the position 2.1.2017 and she will report to Jari Latvanen, CEO. Mankki will hold overall responsibility of HKScan human resources management Group-wide.



Prior joining HKScan Anu Mankki has gained her experience at Componenta Corporation, where she as a member of executive team has hold the position of SVP Human resources and internal communication. At Metso Corporation she hold the position of Vice President of Human Resources Development and at Valmet Paper Machines she hold various HR leadership positions in Finland and abroad, being in charge of human resources management in Service business line. Anu Mankki joins HKScan from JFP Executive Search Oy, where she currently holds the position of Senior Consultant. Anu has been selected and appointed as HR Executive of the year 2011.



"Anu Mankki has solid experience as an HR leader from her extensive career working for Finnish multinationals in a global operating environment. She has served in numerous human resources management positions at group, business, country and unit level. I am convinced that her wide experience in human resources and management of business aligned HR processes, as well as in different transformation processes, combined with her broad international experience, makes her the ideal leader with whom HKScan's management and personnel can together build a stronger, more solidly united HKScan," says Latvanen.



