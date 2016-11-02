Adam Graham adds significant agency management experience to The Marketing Group

Strategic move greatly strengthens the executive team and corporate governance commitment

THE MARKETING GROUP PLC ("the Group"), the world's leading digital marketing and advertising agglomeration, announces the appointment of Adam Graham as CEO and Executive Director, effective immediately.

Adam has over 15 years' experience leading and growing innovative digital marketing and advertising agencies. At The Marketing Group Adam will be responsible for increasing collaboration, partnership and synergies between subsidiary businesses to create a more effective and cohesive client offering. He also brings with him an identified pipeline of high quality, fast growth agencies that could be added to the Group.

Jeremy Harbour, Executive Chairman, The Marketing Group plc comments: "The Board is pleased to welcome Adam Graham to The Marketing Group as our CEO, strengthening our leadership team and corporate governance infrastructure. His experience building and managing digital agencies, together with his industry knowledge and relationships, will be immensely valuable to The Marketing Group. We are confident the company will continue to grow from strength to strength with his vision and guidance."

Adam served as CEO of Weapon7, a digital communications agency within Omnicom's BBDO, between 2011 and 2013. Prior to that he co-founded and served as Managing Director of Saint, the digital arm of WPP's Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R, which won Revolution's and NMA's creative agency of the year Awards in 2011. Earlier in his career Adam founded the e-marketing agency 3w Media in the UK and was among the pioneers of internet radio, with the founding of iChoose Radio in 1998.

Adam joins The Marketing Group from Cact.us, a leading UK-based agency growth consultancy, where he is Managing Consultant. He is also Chair of the British Interactive Media Association and has previously been a council member of the British Advertising Association and the Institute for Practitioners of Advertising.

Adam Graham added: "I am delighted to have joined The Marketing Group as CEO. By bringing together a collaboration of innovative digital agencies under one group we are rapidly creating a company that can compete with the major global networks in terms of service offering and geographical reach. I now look forward to supporting the Group's continuing growth through our ambitious acquisition strategy of adding mature, profitable, debt-free businesses that build shareholder value and deliver outstanding results for our clients."

Jeremy Harbour will be hosting an Investor Webinar with Adam Graham at 9am CET on 3rd November 2016 in regards to this press release, with the link below: https://zoom.us/j/799815977

The Marketing Group in brief

The Marketing Group plc is a global marketing and advertising company that brings together a portfolio of successful and independent digital marketing businesses, each offering unique and complementary products and services. Together these businesses make up a global network offering a full suite of digital marketing and advertising services. The consolidated group supports its subsidiaries with management and coordinating activities as well as a common operating platform. The Marketing Group was incorporated in May 2015 and listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm on 8 June 2016. Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8-5030 15 50, is the Company's Certified Adviser and liquidity provider.

For more information, please visit the Company's website www.marketinggroupplc.com.

