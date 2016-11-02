Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:AMPLI), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces having published its Document de référence for the year ended 30 June 2016 and updating its financial targets

Publication of the 2016 Document de référence

Amplitude Surgical announces having published its Document de référence for the year ended 30 June 2016. It has been registered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number R. 16 075.

The Document de référence includes in particular the following information:

the annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2016;

the report of the Chairman of the Board of Directors on the operation of the Board of Directors and on internal controls for the financial year ended 30 June 2016;

the report of the Statutory Auditors on the report of the Chairman of the Board of Directors;

the information regarding the fees paid to Statutory Auditors;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the update of its financial targets as detailed here below.

Updating of Amplitude Surgical's financial targets

Amplitude Surgical announces that it has updated its medium-term sales guidance.

At the time of its IPO, Amplitude Surgical was forecasting 2020 sales of more than 200 million euros.

In order to take into account the rate of growth of its activity and the delay submitting the approval file relating to its ANATOMIC® posterior-stabilized knee prosthesis to the American authorities (FDA), Amplitude Surgical is now anticipating, for 2021, a doubling of its sales on the basis of its consolidated sales at June 30, 2016.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. Amplitude Surgical distributes its products in more than 30 countries. At June 30, 2016, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of almost 300 employees and recorded sales of over 80 million euros.

