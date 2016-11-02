Turku, Finland, 2016-11-02 07:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TELESTE CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT 2 NOV 2016 AT 08:30



TELESTE CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2016



QUARTERLY NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT DOWN, GUIDANCE UNCHANGED



July to September 2016 - Net sales amounted to EUR 62.9 (66.2) million, a decrease of 5.0% - Operating profit stood at EUR 4.8 (5.9) million, a decrease of 18.5% - Undiluted result per share equalled EUR 0.20 (0.23), a decrease of 15.2% - Orders received totalled EUR 53.2 (62.0) million, a decrease of 14.3% - Cash flow from operations was EUR 6.3 (4.8) million, an increase of 30.2%



January to September 2016 - Net sales amounted to EUR 191.0 (179.4) million, an increase of 6.5% - Operating profit stood at EUR 11.3 (11.0) million, an increase of 2.5% - Undiluted result per share equalled EUR 0.45 (0.45), a decrease of 0.9% - Orders received totalled EUR 179.7 (183.1) million, a decrease of 1.9% - Cash flow from operations was EUR 8.3 (1.5) million, an increase of 467%



Outlook for 2016



We estimate that net sales and operating profit for 2016 will exceed the 2015 level.



Comments on the third quarter of 2016 by CEO Jukka Rinnevaara:



"Results for the third quarter were divided. Net sales of Video and Broadband Solutions declined, but the result developed favourably. Net sales of Network Services remained at par with the comparative period, but the operating loss was disappointing. As a whole, net sales and operating profit of the Group fell short of the record figures of the comparative period.



Orders received and net sales by Video and Broadband Solutions remained below the comparative period level. In spite of delayed network investments by a number our operator customers, cable operators strengthened their position in the broadband market. As a result, our view concerning positive sustained investment demand for access networks remained strong. Orders for rail transport passenger information systems fell, since ordering decisions by our customers were delayed and certain projects were lost. In spite of lower net sales the higher year-on-year average gross margin in the access network products increased the operating profit of the business area.



Net sales of Network Services remained at par with the comparative period, but the operating profit fell considerably and resulted in an operating loss. In Germany, the launch of services for our main customer in a new geographical area did not materialize as planned, resulting in a significant decline of the operating profit. In addition, the supply of services containing subcontracted construction work showed a loss. Corrective action in respect of the loss-making German operations has been taken, but this is not expected to improve the profit before the end of the year. As for other markets, we managed to increase the net sales of our services business and improve the result. Our investments in the UK paid off and the result from the launched new business was positive."



Group Operations in July to September 2016



Key figures (M€) 7-9/2016 7-9/2015 Change ----------------------------------------------------- Orders received 53.2 62.0 -14.3% ----------------------------------------------------- Net sales 62.9 66.2 -5.0% ----------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 4.8 5.9 -18.5% ----------------------------------------------------- Operating profit margin 7.7% 8.9% ----------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 3.6 4.2 -15.2% -----------------------------------------------------



----------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share, € 0.20 0.23 -15.2% ----------------------------------------------------- Cash flow from operations 6.3 4.8 +30.2% -----------------------------------------------------



In the third quarter, orders received by the Group amounted to EUR 53.2 (62.0) million, down 14.3% over last year's comparative period. The year-on-year order backlog decreased by 27.5% to EUR 30.9 (42.6) million.



Net sales decreased by 5.0% to EUR 62.9 (66.2) million. Net sales by Video and Broadband Solutions decreased. Compared to the same period in the previous year, operating profit decreased by 18.5% standing at EUR 4.8 (5.9) million, which is 7.7% (8.9%) of the net sales. Operating profit of Video and Broadband Solutions increased, whereas that of Network Services was in the red. Personnel expenses totalled EUR 16.7 (17.1) million, a year-on-year decrease of 2.3%. Net financial expenses totalled EUR 0.2 (0.4) million, a year-on-year decrease of 51.2%. Undiluted result per share stood at EUR 0.20 (EUR 0.23).



Cash flow from operations was EUR 6.3 (4.8) million, an increase of 30.2%. This increase in the cash flow from operations was as a result of changes in the working capital.



Group Operations in January to September 2016



Key figures (M€) 1-9/2016 1-9/2015 Change 1-12/2015 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orders received 179.7 183.1 -1.9% 251.3 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Net sales 191.0 179.4 +6.5% 247.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 11.3 11.0 +2.5% 14.3 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit, % 5.9% 6.1% 5.8% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 8.1 8.1 -0.3% 11.0 -----------------------------------------------------------------



----------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share, € 0.45 0.45 -0.9% 0.61 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow from operations 8.3 1.5 +467.3% 4.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Net gearing, % 25.6% 29.0% 26.3% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Equity ratio,% 50.5% 46.8% 48.3% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel at period-end 1,505 1,496 +0.6% 1,506 -----------------------------------------------------------------



Orders received by the Group decreased by 1.9% and stood at EUR 179.7 (183.1) million. Net sales increased 6.5% equalling EUR 191.0 (179.4) million. Operating profit grew by 2.5% standing at EUR 11.3 (11.0) million. Personnel expenses totalled EUR 53.4 (52.4) million, an increase of 1.9 %. Net financial expenses totalled EUR 0.8 (0.2) million, an increase of 306%. Foreign exchange gains reduced the net financial expenses in the comparative period. Taxes for the Group amounted to EUR 2.4 (2.7) million while the Group's tax rate equalled 22.9% (25.1%). Undiluted result per share decreased by 0.9% to EUR 0.45 (0.45). Cash flow from operations stood at EUR 8.3 (1.5) million.



Video and Broadband Solutions in July to September 2016



Key figures (1,000 €) 7-9/2016 7-9/2015 Change ------------------------------------------------- Orders received 30,601 39,616 -22.8% ------------------------------------------------- Net sales 40,273 43,760 -8.0% ------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 5,545 5,113 +8.4% ------------------------------------------------- Operating profit, % 13.8% 11.7% -------------------------------------------------



Orders received totalled EUR 30.6 (39.6) million, a decrease of 22.8% over the comparative period. Order backlog decreased by 27.5% to EUR 30.9 (42.6) million. The order backlog decreased most in the access network products, because network upgrades by certain major operators have been delayed. Net sales decreased by 8.0% to EUR 40.3 (43.8) million. This decrease in net sales was due to year-on-year reduction in deliveries of access network products. Operating profit increased by 8.4% to EUR 5.5 (5.1) million, representing 13.8% (11.7%) of the net sales. The operating profit was improved by the higher year-on-year average gross margin from access network products.



R&D expenses for the business area amounted to EUR 2.4 (2.0) million making 6.7% (4.6%) of the net sales. Product development projects focused on network products complying with the DOCSIS 3.1 standard, distributed access architecture, video security and information solutions, as well as customer-specific projects. Capitalized R&D expenses amounted to EUR 0.6 (0.3) million. Depreciation on capitalised R&D expenses equalled EUR 0.3 (0.2) million.



Video and Broadband Solutions in January to September 2016



Key figures (1,000 €) 1-9/2016 1-9/2015 Change 1-12/2015 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orders received 109,463 114,532 -4.4 % 157,951 ------------------------------------------------------------ Net sales 120,735 110,812 +9.0% 154,396 ------------------------------------------------------------ Operating profit 11,173 10,115 +10.5% 12,781 ------------------------------------------------------------ Operating profit, % 9.3% 9.1% 8.3% ------------------------------------------------------------



Orders received decreased by 4.4% and stood at EUR 109.5 (114.5) million. Net sales grew by 9.0 % amounting to EUR 120.7 (110.8) million. Operating profit increased 10.5% equalling EUR 11.2 (10.1) million. Operating profit margin was 9.3% (9.1%).



Product development expenses equalled EUR 8.1 (7.8) million, in other words, 6.7% (7.0%) of the net sales. Activated R&D expenses stood at EUR 1.5 (0.9) million while depreciation on product development expenses equalled EUR 0.8 (0.7) million. Product development projects focused on network products complying with the DOCSIS 3.1 standard, distributed access architecture, video security and information solutions, as well as customer-specific projects.



Network Services in July to September 2016



Key figures (1,000 €) 7-9/2016 7-9/2015 Change -------------------------------------------------- Orders received 22,589 22,432 +0.7% -------------------------------------------------- Net sales 22,589 22,432 +0.7% -------------------------------------------------- Operating profit -717 811 -188.4% -------------------------------------------------- Operating profit, % -3.2% 3.6% --------------------------------------------------



In the third quarter, net sales amounted to EUR 22.6 (22.4) million, up 0.7% over the comparative period. Net sales grew in the UK. Operating profit decreased by 188% from the comparison period and was EUR 0.7 million in the red, while the operating profit in the comparative period was EUR 0.8 million positive. Operating profit was -3.2% (3.6%) of the net sales. In Germany, the launch of services for our main customer in a new geographical area did not materialize as planned, resulting in decline of the operating profit. In addition, the supply of services containing subcontracted construction work showed a loss. Corrective action in respect of the loss-making operations has been taken. Business and the operating profit developed positively in the UK, Switzerland, Finland and Belgium.



Network Services in January to September 2016



Key figures (1,000 €) 1-9/2016 1-9/2015 Change 1-12/2015 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orders received 70,231 68,554 +2.4% 93,362 ------------------------------------------------------------ Net sales 70,231 68,554 +2.4 % 93,362 ------------------------------------------------------------ Operating profit 128 914 -86.0% 1,520 ------------------------------------------------------------ Operating profit, % 0.2% 1.3% 1.6% ------------------------------------------------------------



Net sales grew by 2.4% amounting to EUR 70.2 (68.6) million. Net sales grew in the UK and declined in Germany. Operating profit equalled EUR 0.1 (0.9) million. Operating profit fell in Germany and grew in all other markets.



Personnel and Organisation in January to September 2016



In the period under review, the Group had an annual average of 1,515 people (1,485/2015, 1,292/2014), of whom 745 (694) were employed by Video and Broadband Solutions, and 770 (791) by Network Services. At the end of the reporting period, the Group employed 1,505 (1,496/2015, 1,318/2014) people, of whom Video and Broadband Solutions accounted for 743 (704) and Network Services for 763 (792). At the end of the reporting period, 66% (68%/2015, 72%/2014) of the Group's employees were stationed outside Finland and 3% outside Europe.



Personnel costs amounted to EUR 53.4 million (52.4/2015, 43.1/2014). This increase in the personnel expenses was mainly brought about by the increased number of employees in Video and Broadband Solutions.



Investments and Product Development in January to September 2016



In the period under review, investments by the Group totalled EUR 3.7 (14.6) million accounting for 2.0% (8.1%) of the net sales. In the comparative period, EUR 11.5 million of these investments involved the acquisition of Mitron. Product development investments totalled EUR 1.5 (0.8) million. Investments of EUR 0.5 (0.2) million were made under financial lease arrangements.



Product development projects focused on network products complying with the DOCSIS 3.1 standard, distributed access architecture, video security and information solutions, as well as customer-specific projects.



Financing and Capital Structure in January to September 2016



Cash flow from operations stood at EUR 8.3 (1.5) million. This increased cash flow from operating activities was brought about by net working capital, which grew less than in the comparative period.



The parent company has at its disposal financial and credit facilities amounting to a total of EUR 45.0 million. These binding credit limits are valid until the end of March 2018. At the end of the period under review, the amount of unused binding credit facilities amounted to EUR 15.0 (11.1) million. On 30 September 2016, the Group's interest-bearing debt stood at EUR 35.4 (36.7) million.



The Group's equity ratio equalled 50.5% (46.8%) while net gearing was 25.6% (29.0%).



Essential Operational Risks of our Business Areas



Founded in 1954, Teleste is a technology and services company consisting of two business areas - Video and Broadband Solutions and Network Services. With Europe as the main market area, our clients include European cable operators and specified organisations in the public sector.



As to Video and Broadband Solutions, client-specific and integrated deliveries of solutions create favourable conditions for growth, even if the concerned resource allocation and technical implementation pose a challenge involving, therefore, also reasonable risks. In particular, deliveries of integrated security and information solutions for the passenger transport may be large in size, setting high demands for the project quotation calculation and management and, consequently, there are risks involved. Our customers' network investments vary based on the relevant need for upgrading and their financial structure.



A significant part of Teleste's competition comes from the USA so the exchange rate of euro up against the US dollar affects our competitiveness. The exchange rate development of the US dollar and the Chinese renminbi to the euro affects our product costs. The company hedges against short-term currency exposure by means of forward exchange contracts. The modest performance in terms of economic growth and the financial challenges faced by the European public sector may slow down the implementation of our customers' investment plans. Furthermore, a weakening in the consumer purchasing power in Europe could slow down the network investments by the cable operators. Competition increased by the new service providers (OTT) may undermine the cable operators' ability to invest. Consequences of natural phenomena or accidents such as fire, may reduce the availability of components in the order-delivery chain of electronics industry or suspend our own manufacturing operations. Correct technological choices and their timing are vital to our success. A variety of technologies are used in products and solutions, and the intellectual property rights associated with the application of these technologies can be interpreted in different ways by different parties. Such divergences can lead to costly investigations or litigation. Regardless of careful planning and quality assurance, complex products may fail in the customer's network and lead to expensive repair obligations.



Net sales of Network Services comes, for the most part, from a small number of large European customers, so a significant change in the demand for our services by any one of them is reflected in the actual deliveries and profitability. Improvements in customer satisfaction and productivity require efficient control of service process management as well as innovative solutions in processes, products, and logistics to ensure the quality of services and cost effectiveness. Smooth operation of cable networks necessitates efficient technical management of the networks and functional solutions for devices in accordance with contractual obligations. This, in turn, demands continuous and determined development of skills and competencies in Teleste's own personnel as well as those of our subcontractors. In addition, adequacy and utilisation rates of our own personnel and subcontractor network capacity affect the Company's delivery capacity and profitability. Tender calculation and management of larger projects with overall responsibility are complex and risky. Severe weather conditions may affect the supply conditions of our products and services.



Teleste's strategy involves risks and uncertainties: new business opportunities may fail to be identified or they cannot be acted upon successfully. The business areas will have to keep an eye on market movements, such as consolidations among the customers and competitors. Intensifying competition may decrease the prices of products and solutions faster than we manage to reduce the manufacturing and delivery costs of our products. Various information systems are critical to the development, manufacturing and supply of products to our customers. Maintenance of information systems and deployment of new systems involve risks that may affect our ability to deliver products and services. Information systems may also be subject to external threats, from which we aim to protect ourselves. Acquisition of skilled personnel and maintenance of their competence require encouragement, development, and recruitment, which can fail.



The Board of Directors annually reviews any essential risks related to the company operation and the management thereof. Risk management constitutes an integral part of the strategic and operative practices of our business areas. Risks are reported to the Board on a regular basis.



The company has covered any major risks of loss related to the business areas through insurance policies. Insurance will also cover credit loss risks related to sales receivables. In the period under review, no such legal proceedings or judicial procedures were pending that would have had any essential significance for the Group operation.



Group Structure



Parent company Teleste has branch offices in Australia, the Netherlands, and Denmark with subsidiaries in 14 countries outside Finland. Teleste Management II Oy was merged with the parent company on 30 September 2016.



Shares and Changes in Share Capital



On 30 September 2016, EM Group Oy was the largest single shareholder with a holding of 23.2%. EM Group Oy's Board of Directors have signed draft terms of demerger proposing the division of EM Group Oy into three new acquiring companies through a full demerger. Of these, the new acquiring company Tianta Oy (alternatively Taanti Oy) named in the draft terms of demerger would own EM Group Oy's current holding of approximately 23.2% in Teleste Corporation in accordance with the draft terms of demerger. It is the intention that the implementation of the demerger would be registered on 1 January 2017.



In the period under review, the lowest company share price was EUR 7.29 (5.32) while the highest was EUR 9.89 (8.14). Closing price on 30 September 2016 stood at EUR 9.43 (7.60). According to Euroclear Finland Ltd, the number of shareholders at the end of the period under review was 5,903 (5,102). Foreign and nominee-registered holdings accounted for 7.2% (7.2%). The value of shares traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki on 1 January to 30 September 2016 was EUR 21.0 (18.2) million. In the period under review, 2.4 (2.6) million Teleste shares were traded on the stock exchange.



On 30 September 2016, the number of own shares in the Group's possession was 863,953; all of these are held by the parent company Teleste Corporation. At the end of the period, the Group's holding of the total amount of shares amounted to 4.6% (4.6%).



On 30 September 2016, the registered share capital of Teleste stood at EUR 6,966,932.80 divided into 18,985,588 shares.



Valid authorisations at the end of the review period: - Purchases of own shares: maximum 1,200,000 of the Company's own shares, valid until 6 October 2017. - Issue of new shares: maximum 4,000,000 shares, valid until 31 March 2017. - Disposal of own shares in possession: maximum 1,800,000 shares, valid until 31 March 2017. - Based on the special rights granted by the Company, the number of shares to subscribe may not exceed 2,500,000 shares; these special rights are included in the maximum warrants concerning new shares and the Group's own shares mentioned above. This authorisation is valid until 31 March 2017.



Decisions by the Annual General Meeting



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Teleste Corporation on 7 April 2016 confirmed the financial statements for 2015 and discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period. The AGM confirmed the dividend of EUR 0.23 per share as proposed by the Board. The dividend was paid to non-treasury shares on 18 April 2016.



The AGM decided that the Board of Directors consists of six members. Mr. Pertti Ervi, Ms. Jannica Fagerholm, Mr. Esa Harju and Mr. Kai Telanne were re-elected as members of Teleste Corporation's Board of Directors. New Members of the Board were elected Messrs. Timo Luukkainen and Timo Miettinen. Mr. Timo Miettinen was elected Chair of the Board in the organising meeting held immediately after the AGM.



The Annual General Meeting decided that the number of auditors of Teleste Corporation shall be one. KPMG Oy Ab, Authorised Public Accountants, was elected as the auditor of the Company and KPMG Oy Ab has appointed Mr. Petri Kettunen, APA, as the principally responsible auditor.



The Annual General Meeting decided to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on repurchasing the Company's own shares. Based on this authorisation, the Board of Directors may repurchase a maximum of 1,200,000 own shares of the Company otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through the regulated market on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The authorisation to repurchase own shares is valid for 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.



Outlook for 2016



The business objective of Video and Broadband Solutions is to maintain its strong market position in Europe and to strengthen this market position in selected new markets outside Europe. Network capacity will continue to grow driven by the new broadband and video services provided by the operators, even if some cable operators have shifted their network investments scheduled for 2016 over to the next year. Our new products in line with the DOCSIS 3.1 communication standard allow the cable operators to increase their network capacity competitively. Price erosion in the market continues. Changes in the value of the euro, particularly against the US dollar and the Chinese renminbi, affect Teleste's competitiveness, on the one hand, and product manufacturing costs, on the other. The positive trend in the markets for video security and passenger information solutions will continue whereas the public sector decisions concerning the initiation of projects may be delayed by the current economic situation. The security solution for public areas introduced in Paris provides new opportunities for other major cities of the world. Train manufacturers and public transport operators benefit from Teleste's video security and passenger information solutions.



As to Network Services, our business objective is to further develop the operational efficiency and increase the share of those services that provide our customers with higher value. Our aim is to improve the profitability of the provided services particularly in Germany. We estimate the demand for all-inclusive network services in our key target markets to continue at least at the previous year level.



We estimate that net sales and operating profit for 2016 will exceed the 2015 level.



1 November 2016



Teleste Corporation Jukka Rinnevaara Board of Directors President and CEO



This interim report has been compiled in compliance with IAS 34, as it is accepted within EU, using the recognition and valuation principles with those used in the Annual Report. Teleste has prepared this report applying the same accounting principles as those described in detail in its the consolidated financial statements. The data stated in this report is unaudited. The changes in IAS1, IFRS13 and IAS19 have been applied in this report and they do not have any material impact on the financial reporting.



STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (tEUR) 7-9/ 7-9/ Change % 1-12/ 2016 2015 2015



Net Sales 62,862 66,192 -5.0 % 247,758 Other operating income 736 137 435.7 % 2,854 Materials and services -33,464 -34,611 -3.3 % -128,300 Personnel expenses -16,702 -17,102 -2.3 % -70,532 Other operating expenses -7,372 -7,536 -2.2 % -32,604 Depreciation -1,233 -1,157 6.6 % -4,874 Operating profit 4,828 5,924 -18.5 % 14,302



Financial income and expenses -190 -390 -51.2 % -363 Profit after financial items 4,637 5,534 -16.2 % 13,939



Profit before taxes 4,637 5,534 -16.2 % 13,939



Taxes -1,083 -1,341 -19.2 % -2,928



Net profit 3,554 4,193 -15.2 % 11,011



Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 3,554 4,193 -15.2 % 11,011



Earnings per share for result of the year attributable to the equity holders of the parent (expressed in € per share) Basic 0.20 0.23 -15.2 % 0.61 Diluted 0.20 0.23 -15.2 % 0.61



Total comprehensive income for the period (tEUR) Net profit 3,554 4,193 -15.2 % 11,011 Possible items with future net profit effect Translation differences -286 -362 -21.0 % 240 Fair value reserve -3 8 n/a 31 Total comprehensive income for the 3,265 3,839 -14.9 % 11,282 period



Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 3,265 3,839 -14.9 % 11,282



STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (tEUR) 1-9/ 1-9/ Change % 1-12/ 2016 2015 2015



Net Sales 190,966 179,365 6.5 % 247,758 Other operating income 1,458 1,853 -21.3 % 2,854 Materials and services -100,289 -91,052 10.1 % -128,300 Personnel expenses -53,428 -52,449 1.9 % -70,532 Other operating expenses -23,766 -23,126 2.8 % -32,604 Depreciation -3,640 -3,562 2.2 % -4,874 Operating profit 11,301 11,029 2.5 % 14,302



Financial income and expenses -807 -199 306.0 % -363 Profit after financial items 10,494 10,830 -3.1 % 13,939



Profit before taxes 10,494 10,830 -3.1 % 13,939



Taxes -2,403 -2,717 -11.5 % -2,928



Net profit 8,090 8,114 -0.3 % 11,011



Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 8,090 8,114 -0.3 % 11,011



Earnings per share for result of the year attributable to the equity holders of the parent (expressed in € per share) Basic 0.45 0.45 -0.9 % 0.61 Diluted 0.45 0.45 -0.9 % 0.61



Total comprehensive income for the period (tEUR) Net profit 8,090 8,114 -0.3 % 11,011 Possible items with future net profit effect Translation differences -884 -33 n/a 240 Fair value reserve -206 20 n/a 31 Total comprehensive income for the 7,000 8,101 -13.6 % 11,282 period



Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 7,000 8,101 -13.6 % 11,282



STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (tEUR) 30/09/ 30/09/ Change % 31/12/ 2016 2015 2015 Non-current assets Intangible assets 6,763 6,317 7.1 % 6,653 Goodwill 37,366 38,211 -2.2 % 37,849 Tangible assets 11,333 10,554 7.4 % 11,648 Deferred tax asset 1,682 1,929 -12.8 % 1,843 Available-for-sale investments 693 694 0.0 % 704 57,838 57,705 0.2 % 58,698 Current assets Inventories 34,873 31,710 10.0 % 32,661 Trade and other receivables 55,041 57,428 -4.2 % 60,422 Cash and cash equivalents 14,723 15,179 -3.0 % 12,677 104,638 104,317 0.3 % 105,759



Total assets 162,476 162,022 0.3 % 164,458



Shareholder's equity and liabilities Share capital 6,967 6,967 0.0 % 6,967 Other equity 73,546 67,306 9.3 % 70,578 80,513 74,274 8.4 % 77,545



Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 1,694 1,657 2.2 % 1,662 Non-current liabilities, 33,145 35,997 -7.9 % 30,723 interest-bearing Non-current interest-free liabilities 206 3,511 -94.1 % 2,730 Non-current provisions 971 1,341 -27.6 % 1,026 36,015 42,506 -15.3 % 36,141 Current liabilities Current interest-bearing liabilities 2,240 741 202.3 % 2,315 Trade Payables and other liabilities 41,941 42,171 -0.5 % 46,505 Tax liability, income tax 1,226 1,502 -18.4 % 1,062 Current provisions 541 828 -34.7 % 889 45,948 45,242 1.6 % 50,771



Total shareholder's equity and liabilities 162,476 162,022 0.3 % 164,458



CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (tEUR) 1-9/ 1-9/ Change % 1-12/ 2016 2015 2015 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 8,090 8,114 -0.3 % 11,011 Adjustments 6,851 6,477 5.8 % 7,056 Interest and other financial expenses -807 -199 306.0 % -363 and incomes Paid Taxes -2,239 -2,328 -3.8 % -2,400 Change in working capital -3,581 -10,598 -66.2 % -10,384 Cash flow from operating activities 8,314 1,466 467.3 % 4,920 Cash flow from investing activities A conditional supplementary contract -485 -1,147 -57.7 % -1,147 price for prior subsidiary acquisitions Purchases of property, plant and -1,100 -997 10.3 % -1,258 equipment (PPE) Proceeds from sales of PPE 31 17 82.4 % 17 Purchases of intangible assets -1,523 -873 74.5 % -1,644 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash 0 -6,826 n/a -6,826 acquired Net cash used in investing activities -3,077 -9,826 -68.7 % -10,858 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 4,170 40,300 -89.7 % 44,300 Payments of borrowings -2,308 -29,324 -92.1 % -38,521 Dividends paid -4,168 -3,694 12.8 % -3,694 Purchases of own shares 0 -1,382 n/a -1,382 Net cash used in financing activities -2,306 5,900 n/a 703



Change in cash Cash in the beginning 12,677 17,672 -28.3 % 17,672 Change in cash during period 2,931 -2,460 n/a -5,235 Effect of currency changes -884 -33 n/a 240 Cash at the end 14,724 15,179 -3.0 % 12,677



KEY FIGURES 1-9/ 1-9/ Change % 1-12/ 2016 2015 2015 Earnings per share, EUR 0.45 0.45 -0.9 % 0.61 Earnings per share fully diluted, EUR 0.45 0.45 -0.9 % 0.61 Shareholders' equity per share, EUR 4.44 4.10 8.3 % 4.28



Return on equity 13.6 % 14.9 % -8.5 % 14.9 % Return on capital employed 13.8 % 15.0 % -8.3 % 14.2 % Equity ratio 50.5 % 46.8 % 7.9 % 48.3 % Gearing 25.6 % 29.0 % -11.7 % 26.3 %



Investments, tEUR 3,730 14,582 -74.4 % 16,948 Investments % of net sales 2.0 % 8.1 % 6.8 % Order backlog, tEUR 30,878 42,605 -27.5 % 42,150 Personnel, average 1,515 1,485 2.0 % 1,485



Number of shares (thousands) 18,986 18,986 0.0 % 18,986 including own shares Highest share price, EUR 9.89 8.14 21.5 % 9.88 Lowest share price, EUR 7.29 5.32 37.0 % 5.32 Average share price, EUR 8.61 6.98 23.3 % 7.42



Turnover, in million shares 2.4 2.6 -6.5 % 3.3 Turnover, in MEUR 21.0 18.2 15.2 % 24.6



Treasury shares Number % of % of of shares votes shares



Possession of company's own shares 863,953 4.55% 4.55% 30.9.2016



Contingent liabilities and pledged assets (tEUR)



Leasing and rent liabilities 9,158 7,995 14.5 % 7,858



Derivative instruments (tEUR) Value of underlying forward contracts 25,172 30,815 -18.3 % 24,599 Market value of forward contracts 616 -102 n/a -27 Interest rate swap 10,000 11,000 -9.1 % 10,000 Market value of interest swap -206 -10 1908.2 % 0



Taxes are computed on the basis of the tax on the profit for the period.



OPERATING SEGMENTS (tEUR) 1-9/ 1-9/ Change % 1-12/ 2016 2015 2015 Video and Broadband Solutions Orders received 109,463 114,532 -4.4 % 157,951 Net sales 120,735 110,812 9.0 % 154,396 EBIT 11,173 10,115 10.5 % 12,781 EBIT% 9.3 % 9.1 % 8.3 % Network Services Orders received 70,231 68,554 2.4 % 93,362 Net sales 70,231 68,554 2.4 % 93,362 EBIT 128 914 -86.0 % 1,520 EBIT% 0.2 % 1.3 % 1.6 % Total Orders received 179,694 183,086 -1.9 % 251,313 Net sales 190,966 179,365 6.5 % 247,758 EBIT 11,301 11,029 2.5 % 14,302 EBIT% 5.9 % 6.1 % 5.8 % Financial items -807 -199 306.0 % -363 Operating segments net profit before 10,494 10,830 -3.1 % 13,939 taxes



Information per quarter 7-9/16 4-6/16 1-3/16 10-12/15 7-9/15 10/2015- (tEUR) 9/2016 Video and Broadband Solutions Orders received 30,601 42,470 36,392 43,419 39,616 152,882 Net sales 40,273 42,769 37,693 43,584 43,760 164,319 EBIT 5,545 3,180 2,449 2,666 5,113 13,685 EBIT % 13.8 % 7.4 % 6.5 % 6.1 % 11.7 % 8.3 % Network Services Orders received 22,589 24,719 22,923 24,809 22,432 95,040 Net sales 22,589 24,719 22,923 24,809 22,432 95,040 EBIT -717 691 154 607 811 889 EBIT % -3.2 % 2.8 % 0.7 % 2.4 % 3.6 % 0.9 % Total Orders received 53,190 67,189 59,315 68,228 62,048 247,922 Net sales 62,862 67,488 60,616 68,393 66,192 259,359 EBIT 4,828 3,871 2,603 3,273 5,924 14,575 EBIT % 7.7 % 5.7 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 8.9 % 5.1 %



Attributable to equity holders of the parent (tEUR) A Share capital B Share premium C Translation differences D Retained earnings E Invested free capital F Other funds G Total H Share of non-controlling interest I Total equity (tEUR) A B C D E F G H I Shareholder's 6,967 1,504 -99 66,034 3,140 0 77,545 0 77,545 equity 1.1.2016 Total -885 8,091 0 -206 7,000 0 7,000 comprehensive income for the period Paid dividend -4,168 0 0 -4,168 0 -4,168 Equity-settled 136 0 0 136 0 136 share-based payments Shareholder's 6,967 1,504 -984 70,093 3,140 -206 80,513 0 80,513 equity 30.9.2016



Shareholder's 6,967 1,504 -339 58,139 3,954 -31 70,194 487 70,682 equity 1.1.2015 Total -33 8,114 20 8,101 0 8,101 comprehensive income for the period Used options -814 -814 0 -814 Paid dividend -3,802 -3,802 108 -3,694 Interest, non 10 10 -10 0 controll party Equity-settled 585 585 -585 0 share-based payments Shareholder's 6,967 1,504 -372 63,046 3,140 -11 74,274 0 74,274 equity 30.9.2015



CALCULATION OF KEY FIGURES



Return on Profit/loss for the financial period equity: ------------------------------ * 100 Shareholders' equity (average) Return on Profit/loss for the period after financial items + financing capital charges employed: ------------------------------ * 100 Total assets - non-interest-bearing liabilities (average) Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity ----------------------------- * 100 Total assets - advances received Gearing: Interest bearing liabilities - cash in hand and in bank - interest bearing assets ----------------------------- * 100 Shareholders' equity Earnings per Profit for the period attributable to equity holder of the share: parent ---------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period Earnings per Profit for the period attributable to equity holder of the share, parent (diluted) diluted: ----------------------------------------------- Average number of shares - own shares + number of options at the period-end



Major shareholders at 30/9/2016 Number of shares % of share capital



EM Group Oy 4,409,712 23.23 Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited 1,679,200 8.84 Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 1,084,475 5.71 Teleste Oyj 863,953 4.55 Kaleva Mutual Insurance Company 824,641 4.34 Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 521,150 2.74 The State Pension Fund 500,000 2.63 Julius Tallberg Corp. 281,608 1.48 Nieminen Jorma Juhani 250,000 1.32



Shareholders by sector Number of % of Number of Number of at 30/9/2016 shareholders Owners shares shares %



Households 5,551 94.04 4,909,398 27.6 Public sector 3 0.05 2,105,625 11.8 institutions Financial and insurance 17 0.29 3,237,891 18.2 institutions Corporations 259 4.39 7,243,453 40.7 Non-profit institutions 30 0.51 126,793 0.7 Foreign owners 43 0.73 165,501 0.9 Total 5,903 100 17,788,661 100 Nominee registered 0 0 1,196,927 6.3



Number of shares at Number of % of Number of % of 30/9/2016 shareholders shareholders shares shares



1 - 100 1,490 25.2 93,802 0.5 101 - 500 2,590 43.9 701,150 3.7 501 - 1,000 832 14.1 670,075 3.5 1,001 - 5,000 806 13.7 1,757,137 9.3 5,001 - 10,000 85 1.4 600,622 3.2 10,001 - 50,000 69 1.2 1,355,811 7.1 50,001 - 100,000 10 0.2 682,905 3.6 100,001 - 500,000 14 0.2 3,360,670 17.7 500,001 - 7 0.1 9,763,416 51.4 Total 5,903 100 18,985,588 100 of which nominee 8 0.1 1,196,927 6.3 registered



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: CEO Jukka Rinnevaara, phone +358 2 2605 866 or +358 400 747 488



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Main Media www.teleste.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=602566