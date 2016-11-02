

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 amounted to 56.1 billion yen, a decrease of 36.5% compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.



Operating income amounted to 88.3 billion yen, a decrease of 29.8% compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year, due to the foreign exchange impact from the yen's appreciation, while we strengthened cost improvements through Monotsukuri Innovation.



Net sales amounted to 1.546 trillion yen, a decrease of 9.1% compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year, due to the impact of yen's appreciation.



Global retail volume for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 was 775 thousand units, up 1.4% year on year, owing to the contribution of Mazda CX-3 sales in global markets as well as the steady sales of all-new Mazda CX-9 and all-new Mazda CX-4 that we introduced in China.



Looking ahead, for the year ending March 31, 2017, the company now expects attributable net income of 100 billion yen, 25.6 percent lower than last year and operating income of 150 billion yen, 33.9 percent lower than last year. Net sales for the year are projected to decline 7.5 percent to 3.15 trillion yen.



Earlier, the company anticipated attributable net income of 115 billion yen, 14.4 percent lower than last year and operating income of 170 billion yen, 25 percent lower than last year. Net sales for the year were projected to decline 3.7 percent to 3.28 trillion yen for fiscal year.



