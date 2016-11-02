

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, reported that its net income for the first nine months of the year, adjusted for one-time effects, increased to 206.2 million euros from 199.3 million euros in the year-ago period. Normalized earnings per share rose to 1.59 euros from 1.54 euros in the year-ago period.



EBIDTAN, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, normalized for the acquisition and integration of Pinova Group, rose 7 percent to 480.3 million euros from 448.5 million euros last year.



The normalized EBITDA margin was 21.9 percent, compared to 22.7 percent last year.



Sales for the nine-month period increased 11 percent to 2.19 billion euros from 1.98 billion euros in the year-ago period. In local currency, sales grew 16 percent.



Looking ahead, Symrise said it is anticipating the fourth quarter of 2016 with optimism and expects good dynamics in both segments for the remaining weeks of the year.



Symrise therefore remains committed to its 2016 objective of growing faster than the global flavors and fragrances market, which is estimated to grow by about 3 percent this year. In addition, the company confirmed its target of full-year EBITDA margin of above 20 percent.



The company also said it is fully committed to its medium-term targets for the fiscal year 2020.



