

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will make policy adjustments as appropriate with a view to maintain the momentum toward achieving the price stability target, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told lawmakers on Wednesday.



At the meeting held on November 1, the bank decided to maintain the guideline for market operations in which the short-term policy interest rate is set at minus 0.1 percent and the target level of 10-year JGB yields is set at around zero percent.



The bank had pushed back the time period to achieve the 2 percent inflation further. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.7 percent in the fiscal 2018 instead of 1.9 percent estimated in July.



