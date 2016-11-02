

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set for yet another downbeat session on Wednesday, as a new poll showing Donald Trump in the lead in the presidential race and the prospects for higher U.S. interest rates made investors jittery.



The dollar slumped as polls in the U.S. presidential election reflect a tightening race. Investors await the Fed policy statement later in the day for any signs that Fed members are leaning towards hiking rates in December.



Asian shares are trading lower across the board, with benchmark indexes in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan losing 1-2 percent, as the yen strengthened and oil prices extended losses on skepticism about OPEC's plans to cut production and in the wake of industry data showing a massive 9.3 million barrel build in U.S. stockpiles.



Gold held steady and the Swiss franc hit its highest level since late June against the euro as investors flocked to safe-haven assets.



In economic releases, figures from the British Retail Consortium showed that shop prices in the United Kingdom fell by 1.7 percent in October from a year earlier, following the 1.8 percent decline in September. While food prices fell 1.2 percent, non-food prices were 2.1 percent lower.



European economic data due for release later in the day includes the unemployment report from Germany and final manufacturing purchasing manager surveys from the euro area.



U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trade overnight as the Fed meeting loomed and mixed earnings as well as economic reports fueled anxiety ahead of the presidential election. The Dow dropped 0.6 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index slid about 0.7 percent each.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index tumbled 1.1 percent on Tuesday following another batch of mixed earnings. The German DAX dropped 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased half a percent.



