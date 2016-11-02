Egli AG and Fasa Join Forces in the Industry

MARIJAMPOLÄ-, Lithuania, November 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Two world renowned companies - Lithuanian packaging lines producer Fasa and a Swiss butter and margarine processing lines producer Egli AG - have joined forces. This newly joint conglomerate will result in expanded operating geography, customer base, and will help to provide processing and packaging equipment from one stop source and to improve instant customer service worldwide.

"Switzerland is a symbol of high quality products and processes, and thanks to this cooperation, quality control of Fasa equipment will meet even higher standards. Egli AG has proved to have strong values and leadership in the market, and now we have an opportunity to join it with strong positions of Fasa and to reach new markets, new clients or new segments. Fasa gives huge importance to research and development, and this collaboration will only increase our presence in a very competitive market," says Karolis Samušis, CEO of Fasa.

Rudenz Egli, CEO of Egli AG adds: "By constantly keeping in contact with our distributors we realized the importance of a full range of products, therefore our cooperation was long waited and beneficial for both companies letting us benefit from larger sales. We will be adding extra value to our everyday work and our promise for partners. From now on, all Fasa and Egli AG production will be branded with a new logo announcing the collaboration".

It is believed that coordination of two experienced producers from one place achieves synergy in sales as both companies face increased demand. Moreover, exchanging of good practices and know-how will improve internal processes and marketing strategies. The main advantage is a possible diversification of risks and markets of both companies in Lithuania and Switzerland. Therefore new clients will benefit by receiving full and personalized solutions from one source, whether they need to produce butter in bulk packages or make retail margarine packs.

Since 1888 EGLI AG has been one of the leading companies in the development, manufacture and maintenance of butter, spread and margarine technology for industrial enterprises and research centres. It is independent and family owned business employing 50 professionals.

Company Fasa was founded in 1959 and is manufacturing packaging equipment for dairy industry - for butter, margarine and other food products. Production is exported to more than 50 different countries. Currently there are 150 employees in the company. Annual turnover in 2015 was €5M.

