Columbus delivers 71% growth in earnings* In the first three quarters of 2016 Columbus delivers revenue growth of 7% and increases EBITDA(1) by 71%. The strong growth is driven by the services business.



In accordance with the regulations for listed companies' submission of interim statements, Columbus A/S hereby submits the interim management statement for the period 01.01.2016-30.09.2016 (9 months).



Strong growth driven by the services business



Revenue in Q3 YTD 2016 amounted to DKK 855m (2015: DKK 800m), corresponding to an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. EBITDA* amounted to DKK 87.6m (2015: DKK 51.1m), corresponding to an increase of 71% compared to the same period last year.



In local currencies, the revenue increased by 10%. The revenue is primarily affected by the negative development in GBP and RUB compared to 2015.



The revenue growth is primarily driven by a solid growth in the services business and acquisitions made in 2015 and 2016.



In February 2016, Columbus acquired the Danish consultancy and hosting business SystemHosting A/S and in July the US ERP consultancy, CSG.



The increase in EBITDA is driven by increased earnings in the services business and by previously mentioned acquisitions. The increased profitability is caused by an improvement in chargeable hours in both Columbus Norway and Columbus US.



Financial value drivers (KPI's)



In connection with Columbus' new five-year strategy, the Group has determined three value drivers, which reflect the new strategic direction. The value drivers measure the development in relation to significant success criteria for future growth and value creation. Value drivers:



1. Improve profitability in the services business



Columbus' services business is the largest revenue contributor in the Group. Columbus aims to deliver higher productivity and quality in the services business to optimize delivery, minimize risk and control cost. The value driver "Service EBITDA" reflects the achievement of this target.



In Q3 YTD the service EBITDA increased from DKK 17m in 2015 to DKK 52m i 2016, an increase of DKK 35m. The main reason for this improvement is an increase in chargeable hours from 54% to 58%. The increase primarily comes from an increase in chargeable hours in the US and in Norway, and secondarily from the effect of acquisitions.



2. Scaling of own software sales Columbus Software generates high earnings while creating high value for customers. We aim to grow our software sales within Columbus Software licenses, subscriptions and cloud solutions.



In Q3 YTD the sale of Columbus Software increased by 2% compared to the same period last year. Subscriptions increased by 4%, whereas the sale of software licenses decreased slightly.



The reason for the decreasing sale of licenses is, generally seen, that the digital market development - and thereby the expected cloud conversion - is taking place faster than anticipated. Furthermore, Microsoft announced in October 2016 that their new SW portfolio (Dynamics365) will only be offered as cloud subscriptions and no longer as perpetual licensing. Due to these new terms and conditions companies are initially reluctant to replace or upgrade their business applications. At the same time the new license terms result in a lower revenue from sale of software, as sale of cloud subscriptions is recognized on an ongoing basis instead of upfront at the time of sale and delivery. When customers subscribe to Microsoft Software, they also wish to subscribe to Columbus Software instead of buying licenses. Therefore, the Microsoft cloud conversion also leads to a cloud conversion of Columbus Software. In case the realized cloud revenue in Q3 YTD had been sold as perpetual licensing instead of as cloud subscriptions, Columbus' software revenue in Q3 YTD would have increased by 7%.



3. Growth in recurring revenue



Columbus expects to grow the recurring revenue as this creates more stability in the business. The recurring and predictable revenue consists of Columbus Software subscriptions, third party software subscriptions, cloud revenue and ColumbusCare contracts.



These revenue categories support a positive development in the customer relations, where Columbus becomes the strategic business partner.



Recurring revenue increased by 8%, primarily affected by the acquisition of the cloud and hosting company, SystemHosting, which Columbus acquired in February 2016. The proportion of recurring revenue constitutes 24% of the total revenue and is at the same level as last year. The development is in line with expectations.



DKK '000 YTD 2016 YTD 2015 2015 ----------------------------------------------------------------



Columbus Software licenses 30,793 31,135 52,251 Columbus Software subscriptions 32,178 30,881 44,530 External software licenses 61,655 66,919 107,525 External software subscriptions 136,126 131,482 184,524 Consultancy 577,685 525,730 715,545 Other 17,057 14,166 19,068 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total net revenue 855,494 800,313 1,123,443



EBITDA before share-based payment 87,632 51,111 105,225 Share-based payment -3,399 -944 -1,362 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 84,233 50,167 103,863 ----------------------------------------------------------------



Expectations to 2016



Columbus maintains the announced expectations to revenue, EBITDA1, Service EBITDA and dividend in 2016:



-- Revenue in the level of DKK 1.2bn -- EBITDA1 in the level of DKK 124m -- Service EBITDA of DKK 84m -- 10% dividend on nominal share capital



The expectations to Columbus Software are reduced from DKK 105m to the level of DKK 95m due to the fact that the cloud conversion is taking place faster than anticipated.



Latest developments



No events or transactions with a material effect on the company's financial position have occurred since the balance sheet date.



*EBITDA before share-based payment



Income statement



DKK '000 YTD 2016 YTD 2015 2015 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net revenue 855,495 800,313 1,123,443 External project costs -183,258 -193,139 -274,962 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 672,237 607,174 848,481



Staff expenses and remuneration before -468,738 -452,212 -606,755 share-based payment Other external costs -116,064 -106,322 -150,013 Other operating income 546 2,494 13,549 Other operating costs -349 -23 -37 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA before share-based payment 87,632 51,111 105,225



Share-based payment -3,399 -944 -1,362 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 84,233 50,167 103,863



Depreciation -24,051 -21,156 -29,020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit (EBIT) 60,182 29,011 74,843



Financial income 106 5,142 9,183 Financial expense -1,396 -230 -626 Pre-tax earnings 58,892 33,923 83,400 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Financial income and expenses



Financial income and expenses primarily concerns exchange rate adjustments in relation to group receivables and monetary items.



Balance sheet



DKK '000 YTD 2016 YTD 2015 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------



ASSETS



Goodwill 379.687 314.390 319.249 Other intangible assets 28.769 22.179 21.604 Development projects finalized 52.906 33.283 56.996 Development projects in progress 12.210 21.089 2.065 Other tangible assets 15.821 12.890 12.631 Deferred tax assets 17.592 14.245 18.951 Total long-term assets 506.985 418.076 431.496 -------------------------------------------------------------



Inventories 328 517 1.303 -------------------------------------------------------------



Trade receivables 113.700 134.228 141.710 Contract work in progress 9.357 13.936 11.546 Corporate tax receivables 1.552 6.043 333 Deferred tax assets 7.500 7.500 7.500 Other receivables 13.240 10.320 12.058 Prepayments 8.063 6.518 9.542 Receivables 153.412 178.545 182.689 -------------------------------------------------------------



Cash 73.152 40.802 82.294 -------------------------------------------------------------



Total short-term assets 226.892 219.864 266.285 -------------------------------------------------------------



TOTAL ASSETS 733.877 637.940 697.781 -------------------------------------------------------------



Balance sheet



DKK '000 YTD 2016 YTD 2015 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



Share capital 145,247 142,123 142,123 Reserves on foreign currency translation -14,585 -8,279 -11,006 Retained profit 295,332 216,472 255,062 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Group shareholder equity 425,994 350,316 386,179 Minority interests 1,844 2,135 2,573 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity 427,838 352,451 388,752 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



Deferred tax 6,436 421 6,454 Provisions 19,652 21,440 13,876 Non-current liabilities 26,088 21,861 20,330 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



Debt to credit institutions 27,551 16,426 420 Client prepayments 32,150 31,862 43,374 Trade payables 38,823 43,727 68,270 Corporate tax payables 11,455 8,493 10,601 Other liabilities 133,893 138,626 138,723 Accruals 36,079 24,494 27,311 Current liabilities 279,951 263,628 288,699 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



Total liabilities 306,039 285,489 309,029 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 733,877 637,940 697,781 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



Segment data



In order to support decisions about allocation of resources and assessment of performance of the segments, the Group's internal reporting to the Board of Directors of the Parent Company is based on the following grouping of operating segments:



Strategic business Descrip Geografical segment areas tion ------------------------- -------------------- ISV (Independent Development and sale of No specific area Software Vendor) industry-specific software within Columbus' three focus industries: Retail, food and manufacturing ------------------------------------------------------------ Consultancy Sale and implementation of Western Europe standard business systems. Eastern Europe North America --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Information about the Group's segment is stated below. Consultancy -------------------------- DKK '000 ISV Western Easter North HQ, GDC and Total Europe n America Eliminations Europe --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



YTD 2016



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Columbus Software 25,080 10,605 1,774 2,910 -9,576 30,793 licenses Columbus Software 27,521 10,126 907 5,091 -11,467 32,178 subscriptions External software 0 18,833 6,466 36,806 -450 61,655 licenses External software 0 48,066 15,102 73,758 -800 136,126 subscriptions Consultancy 10,485 334,306 65,549 186,941 -19,596 577,685 Other 850 7,852 1,300 6,833 223 17,058 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total net revenue 63,936 429,788 91,098 312,339 -41,666 855,495



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross earnings 56,283 326,277 70,294 205,716 13,667 672,237 EBITDA 30,431 59,537 6,285 18,395 -30,415 84,233



Consultancy -------------------------- DKK '000 ISV Western Easter North HQ, GDC and Total Europe n America Eliminations Europe --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



YTD 2015



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Columbus Software 22,766 10,689 2,484 4,597 -9,401 31,135 licenses Columbus Software 24,651 9,027 808 3,950 -7,555 30,881 subscriptions External software 0 23,319 10,739 32,836 25 66,919 licenses External software -128 49,585 16,489 65,723 -187 131,482 subscriptions Consultancy 12,318 291,574 67,931 166,491 -12,584 525,730 Other 463 5,771 1,360 6,487 85 14,166 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total net revenue 60,070 389,965 99,811 280,084 -29,617 800,313



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross earnings 52,061 293,284 72,695 177,415 11,719 607,174 EBITDA 28,247 30,159 5,673 7,194 -21,106 50,167



