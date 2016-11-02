COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Rentenbank EUR500mil 0.625% 2036

Post-stabilisation notice

2nd November 2016

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche-Rentenbank

EUR 500,000,000 0.625 % Notes due 31 October 2036

Issued pursuant to the EMTN Programme, dated 4th May 2016

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Landwirtschaftliche-Rentenbank Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: XS1511781897 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.625% Notes due 31 October 2036 Stabilisation Manager (s): Coordinating Stabilisation Manager

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft



Stabilsation Managers:

Credit Agricole CIB

Goldman Sachs International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

