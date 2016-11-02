COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Rentenbank EUR500mil 0.625% 2036

Post-stabilisation notice
2nd November 2016
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Landwirtschaftliche-Rentenbank
EUR 500,000,000 0.625 % Notes due 31 October 2036
Issued pursuant to the EMTN Programme, dated 4th May 2016
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Landwirtschaftliche-Rentenbank
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|XS1511781897
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.625% Notes due 31 October 2036
|Stabilisation Manager (s):
|Coordinating Stabilisation Manager
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Stabilsation Managers:
Credit Agricole CIB
Goldman Sachs International
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
