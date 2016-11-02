Alytus, Lithuania, 2016-11-02 09:36 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following resolutions were made during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 02 November 2016:



THE AGENDA QUESTION: Increasing of the authorised capital of AB "Snaige".



THE DECISION: To increase the authorized capital of AB "Snaige" by using part of AB "Snaige" revaluation reserve. The authorized capital will be increased by 3,566,015.55 euro. The authorized capital is increased by increasing nominal value of existing shares by 0,09 euro per share. The nominal value of the share after increasing will be 0.38 euro per share. To approve changes of p. 4.1 and p. 5.1 of the articles of association, related to increasing of the authorized capital of AB "Snaige", as follows: "4.1. The authorized capital of the Company is EUR 15,056,510.10 (fifteen million fifty six thousand five hundred ten euro and 10 eurocents)." and "5.1. The authorized capital of the Company is divided into 39,622,395 (thirty nine million six hundred twenty two thousand three hundred ninety five) shares. The nominal value of one share is 0,38 euro (thirty eight eurocents)."



To approve the new redaction of the changed articles of association.



To authorize the General Manager of the Company Gediminas Ceika (with the right to reauthorize) to perform all necessary actions relating to implementation of approved decisions by the extraordinary shareholders meeting and to sign changed articles of association.



Managing Director Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206



