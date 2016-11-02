Both companies pool their expertise to provide service continuity for mobile data and voice services

Regulatory News:

BICS, a global wholesale carrier for voice, mobile data and capacity services, today announced the launch of its on-demand connectivity solution for African telecom operators, in partnership with Eutelsat (Paris:ETL), a world-leading satellite operator. Using BICS' RouteFlex, the joint solution allows mobile operators and service providers to raise the bar of network availability and manage surges in bandwidth needs in challenging environments.

Robust back-up capacity is vital in countries where geographic and environmental conditions can jeopardise quality data and voice services. Being able to ensure the provision of high-quality services distinguishes operators from the competition. With RouteFlex, BICS has put business continuity at the heart of its offering to telcos with a system that automatically detects anomalies and reroutes critical traffic through the best available path.

The new solution offered by BICS and Eutelsat will enable telecom operators to offer their end users access to consistent, cost-effective and high-quality services at all times, even in the event of a terrestrial network outage. It achieves this by combining C-band capacity on the EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite with the BICS' teleport in La Ciotat, France, its IP transit global network and an automated on-demand solution for IP traffic. The resulting service comes in three product variations: open community, closed community and occasional use.

"Through this new agreement with BICS, the pan-African footprint of our EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite will step in to provide business continuity for telecom operators and service providers in challenging environments," said Michel Azibert, Eutelsat Chief Commercial and Development Officer. "Together we are committed to ensuring end-user satisfaction, and this cost-effective, unique on-demand solution will automatically secure customer traffic to protect their services and reputation for Quality of Service."

"BICS is dedicated to supporting customers across the African continent, particularly the 30% of countries that are landlocked and often depend on poor terrestrial connectivity", said Johan Wouters, VP Capacity Business Unit, Operations and Customer Services at BICS. "In countries with limited access to submarine cables, which are often prone to damage or incidents, RouteFlex can also change the way operators use satellite to back up their services."

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 38 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

www.eutelsat.com

About BICS

BICS is recognized in the wholesale communications market as a top global voice carrier and the leading provider of mobile data services. We aim at bridging the telecom world with the new unconventional communication providers worldwide.

Our innovative suite of solutions for Voice, Messaging, Data Connectivity, Business Intelligence Analytics, Fraud Security, Roaming, MVNE and Asset Monetization, are designed to bring value to our customers' businesses.

BICS is headquartered in Brussels with regional offices in Bern, Dubai, Madrid, New York, San Francisco and Singapore. We also have a satellite office in Beijing and local representation in Accra, Cape Town, Miami, Montevideo, Quito, Nairobi and Toronto.

For more information visit www.bics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161102005675/en/

Contacts:

BICS

Media Contacts

Babel PR

Jennifer Atkinson

bics@babelpr.com

or

Eutelsat Communications

Press

Vanessa O'Connor, Tel: 33 1 53 98 37 91

voconnor@eutelsat.com

Marie-Sophie Ecuer, Tel: 33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Investors and analysts

Joanna Darlington, Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni, Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com