COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation mFinance France EUR500mil 1.398% 2020

Post-stabilisation notice
2nd November 2016
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
mFinance France S.A.
EUR 500mil 1.398% Notes due 26 September 2020
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|MFinance France S.A.
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|XS1496343986
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|1.398% Notes due 2020
|Stabilisation Manager (s):
|Coordinating Stabilisation Manager
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Stabilsation Managers:
Credit Suisse
HSBC
J.P. Morgan
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.