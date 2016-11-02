The following information is based on a press release from ISS A/S (ISS) published on November 2, 2016 and may be subject to change.



The board of ISS has decided on an extraordinary dividend of DKK 4.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 9, 2016. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and futures in ISS (ISS).



For further information, please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=602647