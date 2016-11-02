

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $656.8 million, or $2.45 per share. This was lower than $735.0 million, or $2.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $21.13 billion. This was up from $19.77 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $656.8 Mln. vs. $735.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.6% -EPS (Q3): $2.45 vs. $2.73 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q3): $21.13 Bln vs. $19.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.80



