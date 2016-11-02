Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2016) - Cruz Capital Corp (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2AG5M) Further to the news release on October 5, 2016, the Company has set the close of business on November 18, 2016 as the record date for the Forward Split and November 16, 2016 as the effective date of the Forward Split. Therefore, in order to receive the split, you must purchase and hold the shares as of close of market November 15, 2016. The Forward Split Cruz is proposing is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Company representatives will be presenting at the 2016 International Precious Metals & Commodities Show November 3and 4th at the MVG Museum, Ständlerstraße 20, Munich Germany. We will be in stand 33. This show brings together one of the largest attendees of high net worth individuals and institutions. Please feel free to come ask questions in person.

James Nelson, President of the Company states, "We feel that this split will be a positive event for the company as this will enable greater liquidity for the shareholders, thus enabling a more transparent and consistent market. The ratio being proposed will be 3-1. For example, this means that if you are shareholder of record of 10,000 shares you would then hold 30,000 shares upon completion and approval of the split. We are also pleased to be presenting at one of the largest investment shows in Germany. We have seen an increased interest coming from Europe and primarily Germany through our web traffic and investor requests therefore it is a great opportunity to present in person to these individual and institutional investors. We feel cobalt will be one of the most compelling sectors of 2017 and are pleased to be at the forefront of this growing sector."

Cruz is actively engaged in acquiring and developing Cobalt Assets Globally. Cruz has acquired numerous high grade cobalt assets located in North America. Seven cobalt projects are in Canada and one in Idaho. The goal of the company is to make Cruz the foremost cobalt project generator and developer on the TSX Venture Exchange. Management feels that cobalt is at the early stages of a significant bull market and we are pleased to be positioning Cruz at the forefront of this cycle.

