

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's manufacturing growth eased in October, as output and new orders rose at weaker rates, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 50.9 in October from 51.0 in September. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output grew at a slower pace in October due to weak growth in new orders on slowing market demand.



Despite this, manufacturing employment rose further in October. The rate of job creation was solid and the fastest for three months.



On the price front, input price inflation intensified to a 15-month high in October, driven by higher costs for raw materials, particularly metals. In contrast, firms retained a preference of lower selling prices.



