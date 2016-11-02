AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - November 02, 2016) - SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced SolarWinds® Virtualization Manager 7. With this latest release, SolarWinds Virtualization Manager goes to the forefront of virtualization management by offering the capability to analyze and act on historical trends, respond to active issues and prevent future problems through predictive analytics from a single console. No other tool provides these capabilities with the ease-of-use and affordability SolarWinds is known for.

"There are three primary functions needed to effectively manage any virtual environment: analyzing usage trends and patterns to reclaim resources, troubleshooting current problems and analyzing historical trends to optimize environments for future behavior of key workloads," said Gerardo Dada, vice president, product marketing, SolarWinds. "Other tools may do some combination of these three functions, but none do all three in a way that's easy to use, simple to understand and affordable. SolarWinds Virtualization Manager 7 with actionable intelligence is the one tool IT departments can use to meet all three needs, and it does so while integrating with the SolarWinds Orion ® Platform to provide context all the way from the application to storage layers in a way no one else can."

Analyze the Past, Fix the Present, Prepare for the Future

Virtualization administrators-expert or accidental-are tasked with overseeing an increasingly complex array of virtual machines and infrastructure, and are inundated with monitoring data and metrics. In fact, according to the 2016 State of Data Center Architecture and Monitoring report by ActualTech Media in partnership with SolarWinds, on average, IT administrators report needing anywhere from an hour to a full day to accurately identify the root cause of a virtualization performance problem, and even longer to remediate.

To help improve these times, SolarWinds Virtualization Manager 7 builds on the award-winning tool's improved ability to help IT professionals learn from the past by analyzing usage trends and to respond to presently active issues by now also enabling them to prevent future problems through predictive analytics-a feature identified as a critical need by 86 percent of respondents in the same report.

SolarWinds Virtualization Manager 7 continuously evaluates environments and workload patterns; recommends actions to fix and prevent issues; and, after confirmation by an administrator, applies fixes immediately or allows them to be scheduled for a more convenient time.

For example, historically, most virtual environment issues that triggered an alert, such as an overprovisioned virtual machine, required a manual resolution. With today's update, not only can administrators now take action to help solve current virtualization issues from within SolarWinds Virtualization Manager, but they can also schedule future automated changes based on predictive recommendations to proactively address potential issues before they occur.

With these new features, SolarWinds Virtualization Manager is ideal for both novice and expert administrators tasked with managing virtual environments, allowing them to reclaim productivity by being proactive with their virtual environment optimization.

SolarWinds Virtualization Manager Highlights

Integrated VMware ® and Microsoft ® Hyper-V ® capacity planning, performance monitoring, virtual machine sprawl control, virtual desktop infrastructure performance monitoring, configuration management, alert remediation and chargeback automation.

and Microsoft Hyper-V capacity planning, performance monitoring, virtual machine sprawl control, virtual desktop infrastructure performance monitoring, configuration management, alert remediation and chargeback automation. Active and predictive recommendations to correct existing issues and proactively make changes to prevent potential future issues with a single click.

Integration with the SolarWinds Orion Platform, virtual resource performance data to be incorporated with data from SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor, SolarWinds Storage Resource Monitor, SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer and SolarWinds Web Performance Monitor into the platform's Application Stack Environment View.

Pricing and Availability

SolarWinds Virtualization Manager pricing starts at $2,995 USD*, including the first year of maintenance. For more information, including a downloadable, free 30-day evaluation, visit the SolarWinds website, or call 866.530.8100.

*Price as of November 2, 2016. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

