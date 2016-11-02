Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION INCORPORATED REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2016 RESULTS

Third quarter 2016 reported and adjusted EPS* were $1.93 and $1.96, respectively, compared to third quarter 2015 reported and adjusted EPS of $1.48 and $1.64, respectively

Year-to-date 2016 reported and adjusted EPS were $5.29 and $5.46, respectively, up from $4.09 and $4.47 in the year-ago period, respectively

Third quarter 2016 reported operating income of $221 million and record adjusted operating income* of $224 million

Company raises 2016 adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.95-$7.10 up from $6.70-$6.90

