sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 02.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

118,29 Euro		-1,511
-1,26 %
WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGREDION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,67
120,16
11:57
116,10
120,71
11:58
02.11.2016 | 11:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION INCORPORATED REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2016 RESULTS

  • Third quarter 2016 reported and adjusted EPS* were $1.93 and $1.96, respectively, compared to third quarter 2015 reported and adjusted EPS of $1.48 and $1.64, respectively
  • Year-to-date 2016 reported and adjusted EPS were $5.29 and $5.46, respectively, up from $4.09 and $4.47  in the year-ago period, respectively
  • Third quarter 2016 reported operating income of $221 million and record adjusted operating income* of $224 million
  • Company raises 2016 adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.95-$7.10 up from $6.70-$6.90

 

CONTACT:

Investors:  Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media:  Claire Regan, 708-551-2602

 


3Q 2016 Earnings Release FINAL (http://hugin.info/147221/R/2053496/768559.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)