

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health benefit company Anthem Inc. (ANTM) said that it now expects net income for fiscal year 2016 to be about $9.28 per share, including about $1.52 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is now expected to be about $10.80. Operating revenue is now expected to be about $83.5 billion for fiscal year 2016. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.85 per share and revenues of $83.22 billion for fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said in July that it expected net income to be greater than $9.34 per share, including greater than $1.46 per share of net unfavorable items; adjusted net income to be greater than $10.80 per share, and Operating revenue of $82.5 billion - $83.5 billion.



The company said today it expects Medical membership for fiscal year 2016 to be in the range of 39.65 million - 39.85 million. Fully insured membership is now expected to be in the range of 15 million - 15.10 million and self-funded membership is expected to be in the range of 24.65 million - 24.75 million.



On November 1, 2016, the Audit Committee declared a fourth quarter 2016 dividend to shareholders of $0.65 per share. On an annualized basis, this equates to a dividend of $2.60 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 21, 2016, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2016.



