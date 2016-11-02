Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Size to Grow at Over 30% CAGR to Reach $8.4bn by 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, November 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market size is expected to reach USD 8.46 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Depleting fresh water reserves along with rapid industrialization in China and India should drive global atmospheric water generator market size. Significant improvement in efficiency along with on-board supply should drive AWG market size.

Strong regulatory support by key agencies including REACH and the European Commission is should positively influence atmospheric water generator market size. SDWA was formed to protect drinking water quality in the U.S. to focus on all liquids potentially designed for drinking purpose, either from underground or above ground sources.

China atmospheric water generator market may generate over USD 2 billion business by 2024. Increasing drought and unusual rainfalls occurrence may drive demand for suitable liquid generation options, which should positive impact AWG market size. In addition, numerous component manufacturers along with lower labor wages and manufacturing cost should fuel product demand in the region.

Cooling condensation based products may witness gains at over 30%. Improving technology along with growing demand in water deficit areas may propel industry growth. High efficiency along with consumer preference towards cooling condensation will fuel product demand. In addition, technological development to reduce overall equipment cost should influence industry growth.

Residential atmospheric water generator market size may witness growth at over 30% and register close to 115 thousand units of product installation by 2024. Positive indicators for large scale product installations for residential buildings owing to drought concerns may stimulate AWG market size. Increasing construction spending mainly in Ghana and Nigeria may fuel product demand.

Key insights from the report include:

Wet desiccation for U.S. atmospheric water generator market size should witness gains at over 22%. Wet desiccation technology employs brine solution as a replacement to humidifiers resulting in lower energy consumption. Ban imposed by government agencies over inhibitors usage in brine solutions may hinder industry growth.

UK atmospheric water generator market size in industrial application may witness over 20% gains by 2024. Increasing AWG units demand in in oil & gas and paper industries should drive industry growth.

Brazil atmospheric water generators market in cooling condensation may witness gains close to 30%. It includes components including dehumidifier, compressor, condenser and evaporator. Cooling condensation with on-board power supply may increase AWG market demand.

India atmospheric water generator market size witness significant gains throughout the forecast timeframe. National Rural Drinking Water Program is formed aimed at ensuring availability of safe potable liquid for the inhabitants.

France commercial applications may witness gains at over 20% in revenue terms. These are employed in army base camps and commercial buildings. It is further used to install units in hotels and theatres to counter scarcity issues.

Global atmospheric water generator market share has presence of various component suppliers responsible for manufacturing end products for different applications. Key industry players include Dew Point Manufacturing, Watair, Saisons Technocom and Island Sky Corporation.

Other prominent participants include Konia, Ecoloblue, Atlantis Solar and Eurosport Active World Corporation. SMEs rely on distribution network and third party vendors to supply goods to the end-consumer.

Atmospheric water generator market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in units and revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024 , for the following segments:

Global Atmospheric Water Generator By Product

Cooling condensation

Wet desiccation

Global Atmospheric Water Generator By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following:

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Regional Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK France Italy

Asia Pacific China India Australia Indonesia Malaysia Thailand

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil

(LATAM) Middle East& Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



