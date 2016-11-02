

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. shares are set for a lower open on Wednesday as investors await more earnings and the Fed's latest monetary policy announcement, coming six days before the presidential election.



The Federal Reserve is likely to maintain status quo on rates but there might be signals of a December meeting hike. On the electron front, polls are now showing a real possibility of Trump winning the election.



Besides the FOMC decision, the ADP employment report which serves as a prelude to the all-important nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, crude oil inventory data and earnings from some prominent companies like 21st Century Fox, Alibaba, Facebook and Time Warner are slated for release later in the day.



Markit's final Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers' index came in at 53.5 in October, marking a 33-month high and up from 52.6 in the previous month. The reading was also above the flash estimate of 53.3. Another report from the Federal Labor Office showed that German jobless rate hit a record low in the month.



Asian stocks fell across the board today and European shares are extending declines for the eighth consecutive session, as worries surrounding the U.S. election and sinking oil prices helped fuel demand for safe-haven assets such as the yen, Swiss franc and gold.



The Mexican peso, seen as the most vulnerable to a Trump presidency, is struggling at a three-week low against the dollar.



U.S. crude futures are currently down over 1 percent to extend losses for the fourth straight session, as hopes for an output agreement between major oil producers faded and a global glut showed no signs of abating. London copper prices also fell after sharp overnight gains, while gold hit a one-month high on safe-haven demand.



In corporate news, Google is giving out $50 in Play Store credit to Pixel buyers, who are yet to get the phone due to shipping delays.



Electric car maker Tesla Motors said it expects the acquisition of SolarCity Corp would bring significant financial benefits to the combined company.



Responding to media reports on Gastroenterology business unit, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International confirmed that it is currently in discussions with third parties for various divestitures including but not limited to Salix.



U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trade on Tuesday as the Fed meeting loomed and mixed earnings as well as economic reports fueled anxiety ahead of the presidential election. The Dow dropped 0.6 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index slid about 0.7 percent each.



