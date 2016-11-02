

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spectra Energy Corp. (SE) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $316 million, or $0.31 per share. This was up from $225 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $1.08 billion. This was down from $1.10 billion last year.



Spectra Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $316 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%



