

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British construction activity unexpectedly improved in October at the fastest pace since March, led by residential work, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Wednesday.



The Markit/CIPS Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rise o 52.6 from 52.3 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 51.8.



A PMI reading above 50 suggest expansion in the sector. The sector expanded for a second straight month.



The latest reading signaled fastest upturn in activity since March, although the rate of growth was only modest and still much softer than the average since the recovery began three-and-a-half years ago, IHS Markit said.



New work increased, but at a slower pace than the previous month. Consequently, business confidence for the year-ahead weakened to its lowest level since May 2013.



On the cost front, input price inflation climbed to the highest level since mid-2011, mainly due to the weaker pound.



Growth in housing activity was slightly slower than September's eight-month peak. Meanwhile, commercial construction activity stabilized and civil engineering activity declined.



'The UK construction sector has started the fourth quarter in a positive fashion, with the latest survey data revealing a moderate rebound from the downturn seen during the summer,' IHS Markit economist Tim Moore said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX