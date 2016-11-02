ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- T5 Data Centers™ (www.t5datacenters.com), innovators in providing state-of-the-art, customizable and highly reliable computing support environments, today announced that five of its data center facilities have received the 2016 Uptime Institute Network's Data Center Performance Award. Four data centers -- T5@Atlanta, T5@LA, T5@Dallas, and T5@Kings Mountain -- have received the award for the second year in a row, demonstrating 24 months of continuous, uninterrupted operations. The company's T5@Portland facility also received a one-year Data Center Performance Award for flawless operation since the data center became operational in June of 2015.

The Uptime Institute Network's Data Center Performance Awards were implemented in 1998 to recognize member companies for maintaining continuous uptime of all IT equipment in their data centers. T5 Data Centers joined the Uptime Institute Network in January 2014, and since then, all of the company's data centers have qualified for the Data Center Performance Award. T5 Data Centers has never had an unplanned outage since the company began operations in 2012.

"Receipt of the Data Center Performance Awards is proof of T5 Data Centers' ongoing commitment to providing customers with Total Availability -- reliable operations without service interruptions," said Mike Casey President of T5 Facilities Management. "Starting before we joined the Uptime Institute Network, we have maintained continuous operation at all of our facilities, thanks to proven best practices implemented by our team of dedicated, experienced IT professionals. T5 is committed to providing the most reliable data centers and colocation facilities on the market, and we are delighted to have the Uptime Data Center Performance Award as independent evidence of our commitment to operational excellence."

"Some of the reasons that Comcast chose to partner with T5 to build their new Data Center in Hillsboro were after visiting their existing data center locations we were impressed by the attention to detail, the quality of the work and their robust preventive maintenance program and staffing model," said Kevin Gustafson, Director, Data Center Services West, for Comcast. "After completing the build and a year of having the building in service T5 has lived up to all that we thought they would deliver."

"On behalf of the Infrastructure Technology Management Group and Data Center Team, I would like to acknowledge the excellent work provided by T5@LA in supporting the Los Angeles World Airports Data Center," said Dennis Paragas, Data Center Supervisor for LAWA. "The T5@LA operations team, headed by John Ducic and Paul Kim, has been able to provide complete 100% uptime up to this quarter year of 2016. Our IT equipment has not experienced any disruption in power nor experienced any outage during T5's maintenance and upgrade. Thank you T5@LA for all your great work."

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide an "always on" computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, and Chicago with new projects announced in New York, and Colorado. All of T5's data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

