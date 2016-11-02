

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $259 million, or $1.02 per share. This was up from $248 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $2.54 billion. This was up from $2.48 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $259 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $2.54 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 to $5



