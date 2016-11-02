sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 02.11.2016

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,108 Euro		+0,096
+0,29 %
WKN: A1W5UR ISIN: US2267181046 Ticker-Symbol: CI5A 
Aktie:
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITEO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRITEO SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,899
36,528
13:59
35,96
36,23
13:59
02.11.2016 | 13:51
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Criteo CFO Interview - Q3 2016 Results (video)

NEW YORK, November 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Criteo, a global performance marketing technology company, reports results for the third quarter of 2016. CFO BenoÃ®t Fouilland comments on results and priorities for the rest of the year.

Watch video interview and read transcript: https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-q3-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Q3 highlights

- Q3 main achievements

- HookLogic acquisition

- Criteo Predictive Search launch

About Criteo:

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) delivers personalized performance marketing at an extensive scale. Measuring return on post-click sales, Criteo makes ROI transparent and easy to measure. Criteo has over 2,200 employees in 30 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, serving 13,000 advertisers worldwide and with direct relationships with 17,500 publishers.

For more information, please visithttp://www.criteo.com.


© 2016 PR Newswire