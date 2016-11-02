NashTech Announced as the Second Largest IT Company in Vietnam

LONDON, November 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

NashTech, a division of Harvey Nash Group, has been recognised as the 2nd largest technology company in Vietnam, moving up from 3rd place in 2015 in the official list of the Top 50 IT Companies by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association - VINASA.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161102/435263LOGO )



(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161102/435264 )



NashTech has been chosen as one of the "most remarkable companies in 2016 in Vietnam" and selected by the research Committee according to a set of strict criteria and international standards.

Paul Smith, Chairman, NashTech commented: "We owe our growth to many things, but the most important is the creative freedom of our people. From our heritage of deep skills in software development and business process outsourcing our talented professionals have successfully evolved and grown our offering to include digital advisory services, cloud computing and analytics."

"We expect to significantly increase our export of services from Vietnam bringing valuable new jobs to the ICT and consulting industry and bringing new skill sets and experience to the workforce. NashTech exports ICT services to the to the UK, USA, Australia, Japan, Europe and Korea, through its global offices."

NashTech has been operating in Vietnam since 2000, delivering software and business process outsourcing services to companies globally through its workforce of over 2,000 professional engineers and process specialists.

About NashTech

NashTech is a global IT outsourcing provider specialising in Application Development, Cloud Services, Digital Platform Development, Analytics and System Integration. With over 2,000 employees globally, NashTech has been providing bespoke software and business process services solutions to leading businesses, governments and institutions from their Vietnam centres since 2000.

Visit http://www.nashtechglobal.com

About Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA)

VINASA is a national association, operating on a non-governmental and not-for-profit basis since 2002. VINASA's Annual Trade Promotion Program introduces and promotes the capabilities and market of Vietnam's IT industry, and provides accurate, comprehensive and up to date information on the 50 leading companies' competitiveness, brand reputation, products, markets, development potential and their need to seek new customers and business partners in the 3 forefront areas of Vietnam's IT industry:

BPO, ITO and KPO Software, IT Solutions and Services Digital Content, Applications and Solutions for Mobile

Contact

Victoria Cowell

Marketing Manager

Tel: +44-(0)-207-333-1441

Email: victoria.cowell@nashtechglobal.com



Paul Smith

Executive Chairman

Tel: +44-(0)-207-333-8778

Email: paul.smith@nashtechglobal.com

