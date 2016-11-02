AbbVie Announces European Fixed Income Investor Meetings

NORTH CHICAGO, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it has mandated Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley (Global Coordinator) to organize a series of European fixed income investor meetings, commencing on Wednesday, November 9, 2016. An inaugural EUR-denominated senior unsecured multi-tranche benchmark transaction to refinance indebtedness will follow, subject to market conditions. AbbVie intends to use the proceeds of any offering together with existing cash on hand to repay all or a part of its 1.75% Senior Notes that mature on November 6, 2017. Relevant stabilization regulations including FCA/ICMA will apply.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of the world's most complex and serious diseases. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000 people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For further information on the company and its people, portfolio and commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter or view our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.