

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German joblessness unexpectedly dropped for a second straight month in October to a fresh record low and the number of those without jobs exceeded expectations by a wide margin, adding more evidence to the robustness of the biggest euro area economy.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped by 0.1 percentage point to 6 percent, preliminary data from the Federal Labor Agency showed Wednesday, marking a new low since the German reunification in 1990. Economists had expected the figure to remain unchanged.



The number of unemployed declined by 13,000 persons from the previous month to 2.662 million, while economists had expected only a decrease of 1,000.



'Due to the autumn pick up, unemployment declined significantly, employment rose again and the demand for employees continued to grow,' Frank-Juergen Weise, the Federal Labor Office head, said.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell by a percentage point to 5.8 percent and the number of unemployed dropped by 68,000 persons monthly to 2.54 million.



The number of vacancies hit a record high of 691,000 in October, up by 79,000 from a year ago. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the figure increased by 6,000 from the previous month.



'Overall, labor market conditions remain healthy in Germany,' IHS Global Insight economist Timo Klein said.



'Owing to the refugee factor - given rising numbers being officially granted asylum, completing qualification measures, and then looking for work - IHS nonetheless expects headline unemployment to start rising gradually during the coming months.'



Elsewhere on Wednesday, a panel of economic advisers to the German government raised this year's growth forecast to 1.9 percent from 1.5 percent. The projection for next year, however, was lowered to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX