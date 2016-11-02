

02 November 2016 PayPoint plc



Change of Director Information



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, PayPoint plc announces that one of its non-executive directors, Giles Kerr who is also a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee of PayPoint plc joined the Board of Adaptimmune plc as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee with effect from the 1(st) November 2016.



