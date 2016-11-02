

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - A couple in Nashville, Tennessee, has filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) after the hoverboard they bought through the site caught fire and burned down their $1 million house in January. The fire also injured three family members.



Brian and Megan Fox bought a hoverboard for their children in November 2015 for Christmas. But the hoverboard burst into flames inside their house on January 9, 2016.



According to the lawsuit filed by the Fox family, the fire 'completely destroyed the plaintiffs' house and virtually all of their personal belongings in a manner of minutes,' and nearly killed their 16-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son.



The hoverboard was purchased for $247.79 from the Amazon.com website. Amazon represented that the product was a Fiturbo F1, that it was shipped from China, that the product was being sold by 'W-Deals' and that it contained an 'original Samsung Advanced Battery'.



However, the Foxes allege that the lithium battery package was not an 'original Samsung' as represented on Amazon's website and that the hoverboard was a counterfeit product from China.



They also said they did not receive any warning from Amazon that the hoverboard could overheat and spontaneously combust, or that the lithium battery package was dangerous and posed a serious risk of injury or death to the Fox family.



The family's lawyer was unable to find the manufacturer even after months of investigation. Tennessee's product liability law holds the seller responsible in situations in which the manufacturer cannot be traced.



As a direct result of the fire, Brian and Megan Fox suffered financial losses of more than $1.9 million in the loss of their house and personal property. The lawsuit is seeking $30 million in damages.



Hoverboards were one of the hottest and most in-demand novelty Christmas presents last year. Following complaints about them being prone to catching fire, Amazon suspended hoverboard sales entirely in February this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX