MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE: BFD) is pleased to announce that drilling has begun on the historical Rouleau Gold Zone at its 100% owned Urban property, Quebec. The present program consists of approximately 1,500 metres of diamond drilling and will focus on a 500 metre portion of the Rouleau Gold Zone where near surface data is limited.

A newly updated geological model of the Rouleau Gold Zone has been compiled by Geologica Groupe Conseil of Val d'Or and has been instrumental in the planning of the current drill program. An initial interpretation of the model suggests that the system could extend over at least 900 metres and it remains open along strike and at depth.

The holes listed in the table below represent a portion of historical intersections on the Rouleau Gold Zone. These have been reported in historical news releases by Beaufield. A review of select historical drill hole core, including relogging and a sampling will also occur over the next month.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Length Quebec MERN Hole ID From (m) To (m) (m)(i) Au (g/t Report(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 87-18 46.83 50.18 3.35 4.80 GM47491 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 87-33 93.04 99.60 6.56 6.60 GM47491 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 87-44 62.00 72.00 10.00 2.00 GM47491 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 87-46 99.00 104.00 5.00 5.20 GM47491 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 87-51 143.46 149.41 5.95 7.64 GM47491 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 87-63 347.00 350.05 3.05 27.53 GM47491 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 87-64 126.44 129.22 2.78 5.32 GM47491 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 101-68 437.00 443.00 6.00 5.82 GM47491 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 101-103 512.00 514.00 2.00 9.40 GM47491 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BFRL 401 24.81 28.54 3.73 11.63 GM61527 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BFRL 402 15.95 20.00 4.05 7.65 GM61527 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BFRL 409 90.75 95.04 4.29 6.05 GM61527 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i) May not represent true width (cannot be determined from the information currently available)

(ii) MERN: Quebec's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

Continued drilling is planned to follow integration of the current program results into the model. In addition to the Rouleau Gold Zone, several exploration targets, including the newly identified Golden Retriever Zone which adjoins, Osisko's Black Dog Zone are also planned to be drilled this winter.

The Urban Township has been the focus of sporadic gold exploration over a number of years with current exploration activity accelerating. The centrally located holdings were originally acquired in 1987 based on numerous gold occurrences and favorable geology. The Beaufield ground is underexplored with many targets to be explored.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a well financed mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the company's properties in Eleonore-Opinaca, Troilus and elsewhere. The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $2 million in cash, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Beaufield deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

